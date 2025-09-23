Rethinking respiratory safety for modern threats (white paper)

The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the way public safety professionals think about protection in the line of duty. From law enforcement officers pursuing suspects to EMS crews treating patients and corrections officers managing inmate interactions, first responders were forced to balance urgent action with the constant threat of infection. The experience underscored one clear reality: Respiratory protection must be scalable, adaptable and designed for more than just a single type of threat.

Today, agencies must prepare for a wider range of airborne dangers – including narcotics, riot agents and potential future pandemics – without creating barriers between first responders and the communities they serve. This white paper, sponsored by Avon Protection, explores how lessons from COVID-19 are guiding the development of next-generation PPE that prioritizes both safety and approachability.

What's inside:



How the pandemic shifted PPE expectations across public safety.

Understanding challenges of balancing efficacy, cost and public perception in respiratory protection.

Why traditional options like disposable masks and full-face respirators fall short.

Exploring the growing need for modular, scalable PPE solutions to address diverse airborne threats.

