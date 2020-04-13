Axon announces campaign to provide 1 million masks to first responders

Partners with National Police Foundation to launch #GotYouCovered crowdfunding initiative.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon, the global leader in public safety technologies, today announced that it has committed over $1 million for personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders, including a partnership with the National Police Foundation and will match up to $500,000 in community donations. One-hundred percent of funds will go directly toward helping reduce first responder exposure to COVID-19 by purchasing medical masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Donations may be made to the #GotYouCovered campaign through May 31, 2020.

“We are extremely proud to be partnering with Axon on this incredibly important initiative to supply PPE to first responders,” says the National Police Foundation President, James Burch. “We are working through an unprecedented time in modern history, but times like these are a good reminder of the positive impact we can have when we work together. We are thankful for Axon’s support and are motivated to help our first responders and communities as much as possible over the coming weeks.”

“Even throughout this global pandemic, first responders are still stepping forward and risking their lives to assist people in need,” says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. “Axon’s mission is to protect life and when technology isn’t the answer, we must look for another solution. In this case, helping people meet the most basic needs is the most important thing we can and will do.”

Axon is exploring additional ways to support our customers and communities during the pandemic and will release additional information as plans are finalized. To learn more about Axon’s response to COVID-19, visit Axon.com/COVID .

About The National Police Foundation

The National Police Foundation (NPF) is a non-partisan and independent not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting the advancement of policing through innovation and science. Since its founding 50 years ago, the Foundation has led some of the most significant policing experiments and research to identify what works and to promote innovation in how agencies serve and protect their communities and the officers that serve them. The Foundation’s work has impacted policing across the U.S. and internationally through its involvement in training, technical assistance, and dissemination of insights and analysis. For more information, please visit the National Police Foundation website at www.policefoundation.org .

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that help law enforcement and public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer’s day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.