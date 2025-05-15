REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police1 Grants

DOJ opens 2025 CPD microgrants and LEMHWA wellness grant cycles

Agencies have until June 24 to start applications for projects and officer wellness programs worth up to $200K

May 15, 2025 08:49 AM • 
Police1 Staff
COPS New Funding Opportunity.jpg

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) released its fiscal year 2025 Notices of Funding Opportunity for two major law enforcement grant programs.

The Community Policing Development (CPD) Microgrants program will make 63 awards of up to $175,000 each for demonstration or pilot projects that “advance crime fighting, community engagement, problem solving or organizational changes in support of community policing.”

The Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) Implementation Projects program sets aside 55 grants of up to $200,000 to bolster departmental wellness efforts. As the notice states, “LEMHWA funds are used to improve the delivery of and access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement officers through the implementation of peer support, training, family resources, suicide prevention and other promising practices for wellness programs.”

Key dates are identical across both solicitations:

  • Grants.gov SF-424 deadline: June 24, 2025, 4:59 p.m. ET
  • JustGrants application deadline: June 30, 2025, 4:59 p.m. ET

Eligibility for both programs is limited to state, local, tribal and territorial law-enforcement agencies; prior LEMHWA recipients in FY 2023 or FY 2024 are ineligible this round. Award periods begin Oct. 1, 2025, and run 24 months.

The CPD notice encourages proposals in seven focus areas, including violent-crime prevention, recruitment and retention, and homelessness response. The LEMHWA notice prioritizes peer support, suicide prevention and family resources. Officials recommend starting the SAM.gov and Grants.gov registration process immediately to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully-developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.

Trending
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 09:32 AM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-02-03 122242.png
Pursuit
BWC: Ohio man crashes motorcycle after pursuit, grabs gun before fatal OIS
Video shows the suspect fleeing into the woods after a fiery crash and brandishing a weapon before being shot by Ohio officers
February 03, 2026 12:43 PM

Police1 is using generative AI to create some content that is edited and fact-checked by our editors.

Community Policing Community Relations Fitness & Health Police Recruitment Police1 Grants Police1 Grants
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

Interested in expert-driven resources delivered for free directly to your inbox? Subscribe for free to any our our Police1 newsletters.