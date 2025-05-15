DOJ opens 2025 CPD microgrants and LEMHWA wellness grant cycles

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) released its fiscal year 2025 Notices of Funding Opportunity for two major law enforcement grant programs.

The Community Policing Development (CPD) Microgrants program will make 63 awards of up to $175,000 each for demonstration or pilot projects that “advance crime fighting, community engagement, problem solving or organizational changes in support of community policing.”

The Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) Implementation Projects program sets aside 55 grants of up to $200,000 to bolster departmental wellness efforts. As the notice states, “LEMHWA funds are used to improve the delivery of and access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement officers through the implementation of peer support, training, family resources, suicide prevention and other promising practices for wellness programs.”

Key dates are identical across both solicitations:



Grants.gov SF-424 deadline: June 24, 2025, 4:59 p.m. ET

JustGrants application deadline: June 30, 2025, 4:59 p.m. ET

Eligibility for both programs is limited to state, local, tribal and territorial law-enforcement agencies; prior LEMHWA recipients in FY 2023 or FY 2024 are ineligible this round. Award periods begin Oct. 1, 2025, and run 24 months.

The CPD notice encourages proposals in seven focus areas, including violent-crime prevention, recruitment and retention, and homelessness response. The LEMHWA notice prioritizes peer support, suicide prevention and family resources. Officials recommend starting the SAM.gov and Grants.gov registration process immediately to avoid last-minute technical issues.

