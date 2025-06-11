Attract, engage, retain: Recruitment as a strategic advantage in public safety

Editor’s note: This video is excerpted from the Lexipol webinar, “Attract, Engage, Retain: Proven Strategies for Public Safety Recruitment.” The standard for excellence in public safety is changing. Lexipol is your partner in understanding how your agency measures up and setting a course to achieve performance excellence. Schedule a consultation with our team today to learn about our holistic approach built on Gordon Graham’s 5 Pillars of Organizational Success.

In the field of public safety, attracting and keeping quality personnel has never been more challenging. Agencies across the country are struggling to fill vacancies, competing not only with other departments but also with shifting worker expectations. The days when a department would see lines of eager applicants spontaneously forming to fill a single opening are long gone. Instead, departments must now actively market themselves, engage with potential candidates and create a workplace environment that encourages long-term retention.

In the recent webinar “Attract, Engage, Retain: Proven Strategies for Public Safety Recruitment,” Tamrin Olden, CEO of TOC Public Relations, provides a roadmap for recruiting success. Recruitment, she says, is not just about filling positions — it’s also about strategically attracting the right people, keeping them engaged and fostering a culture where they want to stay. Following are some key insights from the webinar along with practical steps you can take to improve your hiring and retention efforts.

1. The state of public safety recruitment: The challenge is real

Olden opened the discussion with a reality check: Public safety recruitment is harder than ever. Agencies are seeing fewer applicants, increased competition and greater difficulties in shepherding candidates through the hiring process. “We used to have lines out the door for just one or two openings,” she notes. “Now, we have multiple vacancies and fewer people who can pass the process.”

According to Olden, several important factors are contributing to this shift in the employment pool:

Fewer qualified candidates. Many agencies report seeing large percentages of applicants fail to meet background requirements, disqualifying them before they even reach the academy.

Many agencies report seeing large percentages of applicants fail to meet background requirements, disqualifying them before they even reach the academy. Competition is fierce. Some agencies are aggressively "poaching" officers from neighboring departments by offering better pay, benefits or work-related perks

Changing generational values. Younger members of the workforce tend to put a higher priority on work-life balance, career growth and organizational culture over simply having a stable job.

With so many departments trying to fill open positions, Olden says, recruitment efforts must go beyond simply posting job openings and hoping for the best. The most successful agencies are those that actively market themselves and make efforts to differentiate themselves from others.

2. Developing a recruitment strategy: A purpose-driven approach

Olden emphasizes that a recruitment strategy isn’t just about posting jobs — it’s about branding, marketing and outreach. When putting together a plan to take your recruiting to the next level, you might ask yourself:

What makes our department unique?

Why should someone choose us over another department?

How are we tracking the effectiveness of our recruitment efforts?

She urged agencies to formalize their recruitment strategies rather than relying on sporadic efforts. Also, measuring results is a critical step to help departments know whether their efforts are paying off. “So many agencies just throw money at recruitment — ads, billboards, promo items — but they don’t track if they’re actually getting a return on investment,” she says.

Going deeper, Olden laid out some important elements of an effective recruitment strategy:

Defined roles and responsibilities. Having a dedicated recruitment team (even if it’s a small, ancillary assignment) helps ensure accountability.

Having a dedicated recruitment team (even if it's a small, ancillary assignment) helps ensure accountability. Data-driven decision-making. Agencies should track where applicants are coming from and what influences their decision to apply.

Agencies should track where applicants are coming from and what influences their decision to apply. A structured outreach plan. Whether it’s community events, college visits or military connections, outreach should be intentional and consistent.

Whether it's community events, college visits or military connections, outreach should be intentional and consistent. Internal buy-in. Recruitment isn't just the responsibility of HR. Everyone in the department

By taking a strategic and measurable approach to recruitment, agencies can move beyond reactive hiring and start attracting good candidates more effectively. Olden also stresses how consistency and accountability play a huge part in creating long-term success. “You have to actually have a recruitment strategy in place,” she says. “If people aren’t executing properly and being held accountable, you’re just wasting everyone’s time and money.”

3. Marketing public safety: Going beyond social media

While social media plays a role in recruitment, Olden warns against relying too heavily on it. Social posts proclaiming “We’re Hiring” ad nauseum aren’t likely to attract a consistent stream of quality candidates. Instead, she suggests, agencies need to be more strategic and use a multi-channel approach.

Here are some other items to consider as you put together a multi-pronged recruitment approach for your own agency:

Optimized websites. Agencies should maintain a professional, SEO-friendly website that ranks high on Google when candidates search for public safety jobs in your area. If you’re not sure how to do that, bringing in an outside expert might do the trick.

Agencies should maintain a professional, SEO-friendly website that ranks high on Google when candidates search for public safety jobs in your area. If you're not sure how to do that, bringing in an outside expert might do the trick. Recruitment newsletters. Sending email updates about upcoming test dates, department initiatives and hiring tips can help keep potential applicants engaged.

Sending email updates about upcoming test dates, department initiatives and hiring tips can help keep potential applicants engaged. Community presence. Consider attending local events — at high schools, colleges and other community venues — for more opportunities to interact directly with potential recruits and build personal connections.

Consider attending local events — at high schools, colleges and other community venues — for more opportunities to interact directly with potential recruits and build personal connections. Employee spotlights. Highlighting individual stories of top-performing officers or firefighters helps humanize the agency and show off its culture.

Olden stresses that agencies should “market like a business” and shine a spotlight on what makes them unique. As an example, she talked about an agency she worked with that leveraged its strong community support and lower crime rates to attract lateral hires from departments in more difficult areas.

4. Creating content that converts: The power of storytelling

Recruitment is not just about job descriptions — it’s also about storytelling. Olden explains that candidates are drawn to compelling stories rather than generic job postings. “You need to create emotional connections,” she says. “Show them why your department is a great place to work.”

It all comes down to effective content that is both appealing and persuasive. So, what makes good recruitment content?

Real, unscripted interviews. Avoid overly scripted videos. Instead, strive for real, unscripted interviews that will resonate more with potential candidates.

Avoid overly scripted videos. Instead, strive for real, unscripted interviews that will resonate more with potential candidates. Professional, yet relatable. Videos and posts should demonstrate the department's professionalism while still remaining engaging and human.

Videos and posts should demonstrate the department’s professionalism while still remaining engaging and human. Employee-centric. Highlight real stories of officers, firefighters or other personnel to give candidates an inside look at the agency’s culture.

Highlight real stories of officers, firefighters or other personnel to give candidates an inside look at the agency’s culture. Engagement-driven. Recruitment content is not something you can “set and forget.” Rather, agencies need to monitor comments and reactions and interact with followers by responding in a friendly yet professional way. Ignoring inquiries can only mean losing potential recruits.

One department Olden worked with deployed a single $1,000 recruitment ad campaign that saw a 54,000-person reach and generated nearly 200 strong leads. The key? A well-produced, targeted recruitment video that told a compelling, relatable story.

5. The retention challenge: Keeping the best officers

Recruiting new hires is only half the battle — keeping them is just as important. Olden points out many officers leave agencies for better opportunities elsewhere within the first few years. “It’s not just about pay,” she explains. “Officers want to feel valued, supported and given opportunities to grow.”

If your agency is losing employees faster than you can replace them, it’s time to take a long, hard look at how your employees feel about the department and its culture. You might consider:

Opportunities for growth. Lack of career advancement is one of the top reasons employees leave.

Lack of career advancement is one of the top reasons employees leave. Department culture. In public safety as well as other kinds of organizations, toxic work environments

In public safety as well as other kinds of organizations, Work-life balance. Overworked employees tend to burn out quickly, turning to outside jobs for relief.

Overworked employees tend to burn out quickly, turning to outside jobs for relief. Recognition and incentives. Whether it’s formal awards, retention bonuses or simply publicly expressing thanks, showing appreciation for diligent work goes a long way.

She also emphasizes the power of internal surveys and exit interviews. “If you don’t ask employees why they’re leaving, you won’t know how to fix the problem,” Olden said.

A new era of public safety recruitment

The public safety recruitment landscape has changed, and departments must adapt or risk being perennially short-staffed. The old ways — sitting back and waiting for applications to roll in — are no longer enough. As Olden puts it, “You’re not just filling jobs, you’re building a brand.”

To attract, engage, and retain top talent, agencies must develop a clear, data-driven recruitment strategy. They also need to market themselves effectively — yes, in social media, but in other venues as well. Next, it’s important to tell compelling stories that showcase your department’s brand and resonate with candidates. And finally, prioritize employee retention through strong leadership and attention to career growth.

In today’s highly competitive hiring environment, the agencies that invest in recruitment and retention strategies will be the ones that build strong, dedicated teams for the future. As Olden says, “Recruitment isn’t just a job posting. It’s an ongoing process, and the agencies that do it right will set themselves apart.”

The question is — will your agency be one of them?