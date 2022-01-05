Mich. launches $5M program to recruit, train first responders

By Leila Merrill

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced a $5 million grant program to help local governments recruit and train first responders, WKZO reported.

Through the First Responder Training and Recruitment Grant Program, all Michigan villages, townships, cities, counties and fire agencies are eligible to apply for a grant worth up to $100,000 to support recruitment, training and professional development.

In addition, $2 million of the total program allotment has been earmarked for communities with a per capita property value of under $15,000.

“First responders are on the front lines of our health and our safety and are always there for us when we need them the most,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We have to work together to put them first. We must find ways to recruit and train the next generation these real-life community heroes today so they can be there for us tomorrow. With these new grants, we can hire more law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and local corrections officers to keep us all safe.”

Applications must state a program purpose and show how budgeted costs are tied to the recruitment or training of firefighters, EMS providers or other first responders. Projects to be completed by Sept. 30 will be given priority status. Applications are due by Feb. 15.

