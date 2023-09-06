A rifle leaves the armory on a clipboard signature. A radio goes missing between shifts. When a case or an audit asks who had it, paper can’t answer.
Real Time Networks gives agencies a full audit trail for the gear, weapons, evidence and keys they issue, so you know who took what and when.
AssetTracer Intelligent Lockers for Gear, Weapons and Evidence
Weapons: Credentialed access records every firearm issue and return, so there are no gaps in the log.
Evidence: Every deposit and retrieval is logged by user and time, supporting chain of custody
Gear: Radios and body cameras are issued charged, with alerts when items aren’t returned on time.
KeyTracer Electronic Key Cabinets for Fleet and Facilities
Fleet: Controlled access to cruiser keys, with overdue returns flagged before the next shift.
Facilities: Permissions control who removes each key. One unaccounted master key can mean rekeying a building.
RTNConnect Integrations
RTNConnect links AssetTracer and KeyTracer to your existing systems, so records match.
Oregon State Police manages firearms across 34 locations with Real Time Networks. ISO/IEC 27001 certified. 2,000+ installations since 2004.
See Our Solutions Live
Product catalogue: https://www.realtimenetworks.com/industries/law-enforcement?utm_campaign=54741395-Police%201%202026&utm_source=police1&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=company_page_catalogue
Book a demo: https://www.realtimenetworks.com/request-demo/law-enforcement?utm_campaign=54741395-Police%201%202026&utm_source=police1&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=company_page_demo
Certification: ISO/IEC 27001 certified: https://www.realtimenetworks.com/certificates/iso27001?utm_campaign=54741395-Police%201%202026&utm_source=police1&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=company_page_iso
Real Time Networks gives agencies a full audit trail for the gear, weapons, evidence and keys they issue, so you know who took what and when.
AssetTracer Intelligent Lockers for Gear, Weapons and Evidence
Weapons: Credentialed access records every firearm issue and return, so there are no gaps in the log.
Evidence: Every deposit and retrieval is logged by user and time, supporting chain of custody
Gear: Radios and body cameras are issued charged, with alerts when items aren’t returned on time.
KeyTracer Electronic Key Cabinets for Fleet and Facilities
Fleet: Controlled access to cruiser keys, with overdue returns flagged before the next shift.
Facilities: Permissions control who removes each key. One unaccounted master key can mean rekeying a building.
RTNConnect Integrations
RTNConnect links AssetTracer and KeyTracer to your existing systems, so records match.
Oregon State Police manages firearms across 34 locations with Real Time Networks. ISO/IEC 27001 certified. 2,000+ installations since 2004.
See Our Solutions Live
Product catalogue: https://www.realtimenetworks.com/industries/law-enforcement?utm_campaign=54741395-Police%201%202026&utm_source=police1&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=company_page_catalogue
Book a demo: https://www.realtimenetworks.com/request-demo/law-enforcement?utm_campaign=54741395-Police%201%202026&utm_source=police1&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=company_page_demo
Certification: ISO/IEC 27001 certified: https://www.realtimenetworks.com/certificates/iso27001?utm_campaign=54741395-Police%201%202026&utm_source=police1&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=company_page_iso
Main Phone Number: 1-800-331-2882
Contact email: info@realtimenetworks.com