Webinar: Securing the crowd: Intelligence-led policing for high-risk events

Date: Thursday, March 5

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

With major global events on the horizon, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, law enforcement and homeland security agencies are under unprecedented pressure. The question is no longer if warning signs will appear, but whether agencies can identify threats in time, coordinate faster and act with absolute confidence. The line between preemptive measures and strategies (left of boom) and your organization’s ability to respond, recover and learn from the event (right of boom) has never been thinner, and the consequences of missing it have never been higher.

This high-impact panel brings together nationally recognized threat-assessment expert CJ Wren, retired detective and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and Brian Gilkey, VP of Sales at Cognyte, to confront the realities of modern policing head-on. With over 20 years each in the intelligence world, they will draw from real investigations, critical incidents and major event security planning, as well as share how threats often evolve in plain sight. They’ll discuss how intelligence-led operations, disciplined threat assessment and advanced analytics can determine the difference between prevention and response, and between chaos and control.

Designed for chiefs, commanders, analysts, investigators and fusion center professionals, this session will challenge you to rethink how intelligence is collected, shared and acted upon when time, lives and public trust are on the line.

By joining this webinar, you will learn to:



Apply left of boom and right of boom concepts to high-risk events and large-scale public gatherings.



to high-risk events and large-scale public gatherings. Identify behavioral and digital warning signs that frequently precede violent or disruptive incidents.



that frequently precede violent or disruptive incidents. Understand how embracing modern technology and AI acts as a force multiplier that empowers officers, analysts, and command staff to do more with limited resources.



that empowers officers, analysts, and command staff to do more with limited resources. Explain how AI-powered analytics can cut through noise to surface actionable intelligence in real time.



to surface actionable intelligence in real time. Strengthen cross-jurisdictional collaboration to support unified command and faster, more confident decisions.

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: CJ Wren, Brian Gilkey

Christopher James Wren (“CJ”) retired from the Phoenix Police Department in December 2024 after 27 years as a sworn law-enforcement detective specializing in intelligence, counterterrorism and behavioral threat assessment. He now brings that expertise to the private sector as a consultant, contractor and public speaker, while continuing to serve as a Phoenix Police Reserve Detective on criminal threat cases. Detective Wren was the first sworn law-enforcement officer in Arizona to earn the NTER Master Instructor in Threats certification and has helped train hundreds of professionals statewide. A 23-year member of the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals (ATAP), he has served as Arizona Chapter President, Desert Southwest Chapter President and National Conference Committee Chair for Law Enforcement Scholarships.

Brian Gilkey is Vice President of Sales at Cognyte, a provider of intelligence and investigative analytics used by law enforcement and homeland security agencies. He partners with agencies across North America, including major city police departments, federal organizations and multi-agency task forces to support intelligence-led operations, modernize investigations and improve information sharing. Brian brings a strong understanding of public safety operations and leadership priorities, with experience supporting investigations related to violent crime, organized crime, counter-terrorism and homeland security. He regularly engages with executive command staff on how intelligence, analytics and emerging technologies can strengthen investigative effectiveness while aligning with governance and operational realities.

