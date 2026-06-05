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Cognyte

Cognyte, a global leader in data processing and investigative analytics solutions, helps government agencies and other organizations generate Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. With offerings that leverage state-of-the-art technology, including artificial intelligence, big data analytics and advanced machine learning, Cognyte helps customers eliminate the unknown and make smarter, faster decisions with their data for the best possible outcomes.
Address: 4195 New Haven Ave, Suites 12-14
Zip Code: 32904
Location: West Melbourne FL
Innovation Report Policing Matters Podcast
Intelligence Led Policing Investigation Video Analysis Software Crime Analysis & Investigation Software Leadership & Management Software Incident Planning Software
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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Cognyte Decision Intelligence Platform with Intelligence Co-pilot
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Cognyte for Border Protection
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Cognyte for National Security
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Cognyte for Law Enforcement
ARTICLES
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Innovation Report
The connected investigation playbook: Reduce investigative delays and surface leads faster
June 05, 2026 12:29 AM
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Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Know your customer KYC concept Person use magnifying glass focus to identity verification system for Increase financial security and access personal financial data Biometrics security : Generative AI
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
Fuse OSINT and AI to expose illicit financial networks
June 04, 2026 10:27 AM
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Innovation Report
On-demand: The connected investigation: How integrated intelligence accelerates casework
May 06, 2026 05:20 PM
Signal sniffing in police operations
Investigations
Signal detection for police: How it works and when to use it
April 27, 2026 04:02 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
VIDEOS
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Investigations
Why financial crime investigations need to move faster
September 02, 2026 09:00 AM
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Policing Matters Podcast
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Investigative AI That Delivers Value from Day One
April 02, 2026 10:05 AM
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Accelerating Investigations Through Decision Intelligence
February 12, 2026 12:23 PM
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Cognyte’s Intelligence Summit
July 25, 2025 08:49 AM
ANNOUNCEMENTS
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Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
Cognyte Wins ~$5M Contract with Tier-1 US Law Enforcement Agency to Power Mission-Critical Investigations
March 27, 2026 04:42 PM
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Intelligence Led Policing
Cognyte recognized as a sample vendor in Gartner Hype Cycle for Public Safety and Law Enforcement, 2025
October 31, 2025 05:53 PM
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Intelligence Led Policing
Cognyte integrates with Microsoft Azure to enhance AI Data analytics solution
August 01, 2025 05:48 PM
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Intelligence Led Policing
Cognyte secures a $20+ million annual three-year agreement with a national security agency
July 31, 2025 04:59 PM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
How to buy investigation software (eBook)
June 12, 2024 05:27 PM
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Investigation
Complete guide: How to buy investigations products
April 12, 2024 10:42 AM