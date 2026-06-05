Cognyte, a global leader in data processing and investigative analytics solutions, helps government agencies and other organizations generate Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. With offerings that leverage state-of-the-art technology, including artificial intelligence, big data analytics and advanced machine learning, Cognyte helps customers eliminate the unknown and make smarter, faster decisions with their data for the best possible outcomes.
Address: 4195 New Haven Ave, Suites 12-14
Zip Code: 32904
Location: West Melbourne FL