Praetorian Digital Acquires UniformStories.com

Digital media company to merge content into its leading public safety and military sites to support lifestyle initiatives and growth

SAN FRANCISCO - Praetorian Digital, the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market, today announced it has acquired UniformStories.com, a leading entertainment and networking site dedicated to police, fire, EMS, and military personnel, and will merge it into its network of web properties aimed at first responders and the military.

UniformStories.com launched in 2013 with the aim of providing an outlet for those in uniform to escape from job stress and life pressures. Billed as the only site allowing the four disciplines and the public to directly engage with one another, UniformStories.com features a range of content both lighthearted and serious - capturing all facets of the first responder and military experience. Several articles have been major viral successes, such as “Don’t Fall Asleep in the Military,” which currently sits at 2.7 million views on YouTube, and “My Husband Is A Police Officer, And I Owe You An Apology”, written after the ambush killing of five officers in Dallas in July 2016.

Praetorian will be merging UniformStories’ content archives into its own vertical websites, PoliceOne.com, FireRescue1.com, EMS1.com and Military1.com. The articles and videos will rotate throughout the sites’ Lifestyle sections and be featured on their social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter. Also, members of UniformStories’ social network will become members of Praetorian’s sites.

“UniformStories.com has done a tremendous job creating content with appeal to all corners of public safety and the military,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Praetorian Digital. “We’re proud to add their base of content and social properties to our network. It’s a complement to our growing lifestyle content creation efforts within our markets and further strengthens our base of evergreen and special interest content.”

“Praetorian Digital is by far the best organization in the country to take the reins of our global brand and position it with their family of websites to offer our audience an ever expanding variety of compelling and interesting content,” said Joseph McCue, Founder and President of UniformStories.com.

About Praetorian Digital

Founded in 1999, Praetorian Digital is the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market. Our properties are visited by more than 5 million public safety and local government officials every month and count over 1.3 million first responders and government personnel as members. Praetorian owns and operates PoliceOne.com, FireRescue1.com, FireChief.com, EMS1.com, Corrections1.com, Military1.com and Gov1.com as well as more than 15 topical websites providing resources ranging from accredited online training to grant funding assistance. We are deeply committed to providing cutting-edge information and resources that help first responders, government officials and military personnel better protect themselves and serve their communities. For more information, visit www.PraetorianDigital.com.