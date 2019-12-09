Social Media Strategies Summit for First Responders coming to San Francisco, February 4-6, 2020

The Social Media Strategies Summit for First Responders, featuring first responder and public safety agencies and departments from across the US, launches it’s inaugural event this coming February.

San Francisco, CA -- On February 4-6, 2020, the Social Media Strategies Summit for First Responders will host more than 50 speakers and 40 sessions covering topics on social media strategy, community development, crisis communications, content marketing, influencer marketing, paid media, brand engagement, and more. The agenda has confirmed practitioners from departments and agencies from across the country, including the San Francisco Fire Department, Hawaii Department of Public Safety, Arkansas State Police, Connecticut State Police, City of Orlando Fire Department, and many others.

“The Social Media Strategies Summit, founded in 2009, brings over 10 years of experience to social media education,” says event producer Breanna Jacobs of GSMI. “We’re excited to host a new social summit serving the First Responder and Public Safety fields and provide a unique opportunity for professionals to network with and learn from other departments and agencies from across the country.”

Public Information and Affairs Officers, Communications Directors, marketers, and practitioners will be joining the summit to take advantage of both first responder and public safety focused sessions and three additional tracks of sessions featuring corporate brand-focused case studies. The comprehensive program allows attendees to leverage insights from brands across industries and how they’re seeing measurable business results from their social media initiatives.

“Conferences like SMSsummit are extremely important. They help ensure that together, as communications professionals serving the public, we are developing and sharing best practices and innovations to make us the best we (and our organizations) can be at informing and helping the public,” says keynote speaker Lauri-Ellen, Owner of Cat 5 Crisis Communications, Inc.

Registration can be completed online or over the phone by calling 888.409.4418. For timely updates, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and follow #SMSsummit.

A limited number of sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are still available. For more information, contact Andrew Sinetar at andrew@gsmiweb.com.

A limited number of press passes are available to credentialed members of the media. For more information, contact Breanna Jacobs at breanna.jacobs@gsmiweb.com.

#SMSsummit for First Responders is the leading event for PIOs in public safety and first response to learn best practices in social media marketing from leading departments and agencies through hands-on training, in-depth case studies and peer-to-peer learning.