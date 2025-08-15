On demand: Tactical recalibration: Evolving training and team structure for modern SWAT operations

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Modern tactical operations are facing a new set of realities — from operating in unpredictable, high-risk environments to navigating greater legal oversight and public expectations. This webinar features experienced operators who will share how elite teams are evolving core tactics, incorporating new technology and refining training to stay effective, adaptable and legally sound.

This 90-minute webinar will cover how tactical teams are rethinking essential elements — including entry methods, technology use, team structure and mission planning — to address complex scenes, increased liability risk, heightened scrutiny from leadership and the public, and advancements such as drones and real-time mapping.

The discussion will review:

Updating CQB and team design



Moving from fixed stack approaches to flexible, role-driven formations

Adapting to building-specific threats such as vertical layouts, cluttered spaces or non-residential structures

Training for fast decision-making in fluid room-clearing scenarios

Leveraging technology without slowing operations



Applying drones, live mapping and integrated comms to improve entry and containment

Managing the flow of intelligence so operators get the right data at the right moment

Lessons learned from successful tech-supported missions

Building legal resilience into training



Aligning policies, scenario design and oversight with current legal expectations

Ensuring training and debriefs can stand up in court

Reducing liability through stronger planning, documentation and after-action reviews

ABOUT OUR MODERATOR

Chief Philip L. Gonshak (ret.) began his law enforcement career at the Tempe (Arizona) Police Department in 2000 before joining the Seal Beach, California, Police Department in 2007. At Seal Beach, he served as a police officer, corporal, sergeant and commander where he had a variety of assignments in patrol, field training, special investigation, narcotics, as well as serving as a SWAT operator and sniper. Additionally, he served as the West County SWAT Commander prior to being promoted to chief, a regional team that serves the cities of Seal Beach, Cypress, Fountain Valley, Los Alamitos and Westminster.

Chief Gonshak has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, a POST Management Certificate and a master’s degree in Public Administration, all from California State University, Long Beach (CSULB). He is a graduate of the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute’s Class #384, the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Point Leadership Program and the FBI National Academy Class #260. Furthermore, Chief Gonshak currently serves as an adjunct professor teaching public administration courses at his alma mater, CSULB.

ABOUT OUR PANEL

Police Captain Gaute “Bo” Svendsbo (ret.) began his career with the Los Angeles Police Department in March 1990. In December 1992 he joined the Huntington Beach Police Department, where he served for over three decades, before retiring in July 2025. During his career, he worked a variety of assignments, including patrol, K9, SWAT, narcotics, DEA task force, OC auto theft task force and gang enforcement. Bo was selected to the SWAT team in 1998 and during his tenure, he served as an operator, scout, team leader and team commander, finally overseeing the team as the Special Operations Division Commander. Bo continues to serve the law enforcement community as an instructor at the Golden West Community College in the SWAT school and Basic Police Academy.

Commander Mike O’Donnell has served with the Denver (Colorado) Police Department for 33 years and currently heads the Special Operations Division. This Division is comprised of specialized units and bureaus, including Helicopter (Air One), METRO SWAT, the Special Operations Response Team (Gang Bureau), the Bomb Unit and the Traffic Bureau. The Special Operations Division supports patrol officers and detectives in tactical operations, including warrant service, barricaded individuals, capturing violent fugitives, explosive detection and mitigation, gang investigations, retaliation prevention and traffic safety for the city of Denver. They are also responsible for security planning and response to all large-scale events in the city. Commander O’Donnell has held a variety of assignments during his career, including Field Training Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Internal Affairs, Investigations, Patrol Lieutenant, METRO SWAT and the Special Operations Response Team (Gang Bureau).

Lieutenant Jason Bahret is a highly experienced law enforcement professional with nearly 25 years of dedicated service, specializing in tactical operations, high-risk incident response and team leadership. He currently serves as the SWAT Commander for a 60-member collateral-duty team in Pinellas County, Florida, where he is responsible for overseeing mission planning, tactical deployment and the professional development of team members. In addition to his distinguished law enforcement career, Lt. Bahret served a combined 17 years in the U.S. military, concluding his military tenure as a Senior Counterintelligence Special Agent. His diverse operational background includes counterterrorism, intelligence and source operations, and threat vulnerability security assessments in both domestic and international environments. As a certified tactical instructor, Lt. Bahret has trained hundreds of officers in firearms, active shooter response, breaching, and tactical decision-making under pressure. He is recognized for his ability to translate real-world experience into effective, scenario-based training that emphasizes safety, precision, and teamwork. Throughout his career, he has been committed to advancing the professionalism, readiness and survivability of tactical operators in dynamic and high-stakes situations.

