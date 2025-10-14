On-demand webinar: From confusion to clarity: Best practices to acquire quartermaster and operations management software

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Quartermaster software manages the lifecycle of your physical assets, including tracking, inventory and distribution. But if you’re looking to modernize your department, you need the right tools — and the right strategy. Join this exclusive webinar designed for law enforcement leaders who are ready to streamline operations, improve accountability and boost readiness across the board.

Discover how today’s most innovative agencies are tackling the challenges of identifying needs, evaluating solutions, prioritizing functionality and navigating the complex procurement process for operations management software.

Join us as we share insights from one of the nation’s largest and most innovative departments. You’ll learn how operations management software will modernize your department, strengthen accountability and enhance overall service readiness.

In this webinar, we discuss:



How to identify your department’s needs and prioritize functionality.



and prioritize functionality. Ways to overcome the common challenges of software evaluation and procurement.



of software evaluation and procurement. Must-have technologies and features for quartermaster and operations management platforms.



and features for quartermaster and operations management platforms. Real-world case studies and applications, including successes and wins.



and applications, including successes and wins. Proven strategies, lessons learned and practical takeaways to guide your next steps.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“It was very informative. This webinar was more than I expected in the form of understanding what an example of a department can look like.”

“Great info!”

“These webinars always keep my gears turning for the future which is the most important part of my journey.”

“As someone who works alone but on behalf of others, I felt this was perfectly done.”

MEET THE SPEAKER:

L - R: Jennifer Shepard, Megan Plonski

Deputy Jennifer Shepard is a Deputy and Paramedic Coordinator with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau, Emergency Services Detail – Air Rescue 5. She has served as a flight and tactical medic for the past 14 years and has over 25 years of combined experience in law enforcement and emergency medical services.

Megan Plonski joined Operative IQ in 2019 and currently serves as the Director of Business Development. As the daughter of a retired Dayton police officer, Megan is passionate about helping First Responders streamline their operation to ensure safety for all. Her goal is to build strong customer relationships and help as many departments as possible overcome their challenges and achieve their goals.

