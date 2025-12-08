Webinar: Reducing friction, raising security: CJIS-ready authentication for today’s police operations

Date: Thursday, February 5

As law enforcement agencies face increasing cyber threats and escalating CJIS requirements, officers are too often slowed down by passwords, repeated multi-factor authentication (MFA) prompts, and shared-device challenges that complicate access to computer-aided dispatch (CAD), records management services (RMS) and other mission-critical systems. These delays aren’t just inconvenient, they create operational risk, increase credential exposure and pull focus away from officer safety.

In this Police1 webinar, former law enforcement officers and CJIS specialists from Imprivata will demonstrate how passwordless multi-factor authentication and audit-ready access controls can streamline field operations while strengthening security. You will see how your agency can eliminate credential sharing, reduce login friction on MDTs and shared workstations and enforce MFA even on aging systems and in low-connectivity environments.

Whether your priority is officer safety, compliance or operational efficiency, this session provides practical guidance your agency can apply immediately. You’ll learn how to modernize authentication, protect sensitive data and simplify CJIS compliance, without slowing officers down.

By joining this webinar, you will learn:

• Ways to reduce login friction on mobile data terminals (MDTs), shared workstations, Chromebooks and in-vehicle systems.

• Why passwordless MFA (badge tap + PIN) eliminates credential sharing and MFA fatigue.

• Tips for extending secure authentication and auditing to legacy systems without major upgrades.

• Approaches for enforcing CJIS-aligned MFA, auditing and identity assurance across all users.

• Techniques for managing contractor and third-party access with full accountability.

• Insights into using session monitoring and real-time analytics to detect risky access behavior.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Kylie Ruiz, Danny Walsh, Nick Stohlman

Kylie Ruiz leads go-to-market strategy and messaging for the Imprivata’s identity and access management solutions. With deep expertise in product positioning, customer insights and market strategy, Kylie partners closely with product, sales and customer-facing teams to drive adoption and accelerate growth. She is known for translating complex technology into clear, compelling value for customers while shaping product direction through data-driven market intelligence.

Danny Walsh, a former police officer, leads strategic engagements with public safety and justice organizations to advance secure, compliant identity and access management. With a strong background in government technology solutions and a deep understanding of CJIS requirements, Danny helps agencies strengthen security, improve operational efficiency and modernize authentication workflows. Known for his collaborative approach and commitment to customer success, he builds trusted relationships with law enforcement and government partners to drive meaningful outcomes and long-term value.

Nick Stohlman, Vice President, CJIS Program Strategy – Imprivata is a mission-driven technology executive with more than 30 plus years of experience in public safety, justice and secure cloud innovation. As Vice President of CJIS Program Strategy at Imprivata, Nick leads the company’s efforts to bring trusted digital identity and access management solutions to law enforcement, courts and corrections agencies across the nation. Before joining Imprivata, Nick co-founded SOMA Global, one of the industry’s first cloud-native public safety platforms, where he helped modernize how agencies manage critical operations through secure, scalable technology. His earlier career in law enforcement included service as a Drug Enforcement Agent, Chief Deputy and Chief Investigator, giving him firsthand insight into the operational realities, security challenges and high-stakes decisions faced daily by those on the front lines. Nick’s lifelong mission is to serve those who serve, empowering public safety professionals with technology that keeps them safe, compliant and mission-ready. At Imprivata, he’s focused on building a CJIS-compliant digital identity framework that bridges security, speed and trust across the entire justice ecosystem.

