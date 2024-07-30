TMA details plan for ASAP’s next-generation, cloud-based solution at APCO 2024

PRESS RELEASE

MCLEAN, Va. — The Monitoring Association (TMA), the non-profit trade association representing the professional monitoring industry, will exhibit at the APCO International 90th Annual Conference and Exposition 2024 (APCO 2024).

TMA will introduce its plans for the next-generation, cloud-based solution for its ASAP service. The APCO 2024 exhibit floor is open August 5-6, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. Visit TMA in Booth 1453. Also, promoting ASAP will be our longest and trusted partner, CommSys, Inc. (Booth 1832), and our newest partner, Mission Critical Partners (MCP) (Booth 2013).

The leading digital alarm dispatch service, ASAP, provides a low-cost, standards-based, non-proprietary solution to Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) and delivers a faster, more informed, and intelligent emergency response. It is currently deployed in ECCs in 23 states and the District of Columbia, covering a population exceeding 54.5 million. The 30 ASAP-enabled monitoring centers serve 80% of all monitored customers in the U.S. Since 2011, ASAP has been reducing the time to dispatch by an average of two minutes (after call-answer time) for improved outcomes and saving lives and property. All major computer-aided dispatch (CAD) vendors support ASAP.

”ASAP offers significant benefits to monitoring companies and 9-1-1 emergency communications centers by streamlining alarm notification processing,” said Mel Maier, CEO and Executive Director of APCO International. “Automating alarm workflows through ASAP significantly reduces response times and manual intervention, ultimately enhancing public safety response.”

TMA recently announced a new agreement for managed services provided by MCP. This was a strategic move to replace volunteer efforts to expand marketing and advance the ASAP program with a managed service provider and technology leader to lead and manage the ASAP Service. MCP has been contracted to assist in designing and developing the next-generation alarm signaling message broker for the ASAP service that will deliver expanded capabilities, integration options, and an ongoing roadmap for the platform. MCP will also provide ongoing maintenance and day-to-day management of the technical architecture while maintaining existing ASAP Service infrastructure and services.

Another key partner also attending and exhibiting at APCO is TMA’s Platinum Certified Partner, CommSys, Inc. CommSys served as the original architect of ASAP and its protocol, pioneering its implementation process. As TMA’s long-standing Implementation Partner, CommSys assists and guides interested PSAPS, software automation providers, and alarm dealers with professional services and software tools to connect to ASAP Services. CommSys will continue in this role and is in the process of scaling its infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for ASAP Services created by MCP’s planned marketing and outreach efforts.

Robert Turner, President and Founder of CommSys, stated, “CommSys applauds TMA’s win-win approach to the nationwide acceleration of the ASAP Service. With a deep commitment to ASAP’s impact on public safety, CommSys stands ready to continue what we do best, which is ASAP implementation. Be assured, we are already scaling to meet anticipated ASAP implementation demand.”

“It has been said that it takes a village to raise a child, the same can often be said for technology evolutions,” said Darrin Reilly, MCP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “ASAP is the result of a collaborative effort between the alarm and public-safety sectors, and we’re thrilled to be part of this effort going forward to increase the service’s penetration and to develop new and exciting capabilities.”

Learn more about the ASAP Service online at https://tma.us/programs/asap/ or visit TMA in Booth 1453 at APCO 2024.

About The Monitoring Association (TMA)

The Monitoring Association (TMA) is the trade association representing the professional monitoring industry. Its membership community includes companies spanning all industry sectors, including monitoring centers, systems integrators, service providers, installers, consultants, and product manufacturers. As an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO), TMA develops and maintains American National Standards (ANS) to benefit member companies and their customers. TMA is dedicated to the advancement of the professional monitoring industry through education, advocacy, standards, and public-safety relationships.

