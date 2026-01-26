Traka ASSA ABLOY

Traka is part of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, which provides safe and sustainable cutting-edge technology solutions for physical and digital access management control. As a total solutions provider, ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions is part of the wider ASSA ABLOY Group, a global leader in access solutions with 61,000 employees. Traka is the worldwide leader in intelligent management solutions for keys and equipment, helping organizations improve productivity, accountability, and risk management. Learn more about Traka at http://www.traka.com