Up close: Traka’s intelligent system protects evidence, keys and belongings

DENVER – Traka intelligent locker systems is meeting the critical asset management needs of law enforcement agencies. Their solutions were on display to the law enforcement leaders attending the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference. Through interactive demonstrations, Traka showed attendees their Intelligent Lockers for storing evidence, electronic devices and firearms, Traka Touch Pro electronic key cabinets and Personnel Deposit lockers.

Product: The Traka Intelligent modular lockers for evidence management ensure the chain of custody is maintained from the moment a piece of important evidence, like a smartphone or tablet computer, is placed in the locker until it is removed for forensic evaluation. Intelligent lockers are available in device specific sizes – smartphone, tablet and laptop.

Traka, using the same software technology, also offers Traka Touch Pro electronic key cabinets for secure storage of 5 to 180+ keys.

Signal blocking: Traka has partnered with SLNT to create device-sized Faraday bags that block any signals attempting to wipe or reset the device.

Maintaining device power: The Traka intelligent locker delivers power to the connected Faraday bag to make sure the phone, tablet or laptop is always charged while awaiting forensics examination.

Modular set-up: Agencies can mix and match Intelligent lockers to create the optimal storage solution for their department's current and ongoing needs.

Multiple access options: The department can give their personnel access to the Traka storage solutions with a PIN, biometric, nearfield phone signal or card reader.

The Traka solution for evidence management, key storage and personal belongings storage isn’t just the hardware. The complete solution is the software that turns the hardware into an access-controlled asset management solution. Traka departments can use any of these software options:



Traka Web is the software that ships with every installation and is best for departments who don’t have an existing access control system or don’t want to connect their Traka components to the access control system.

is the software that ships with every installation and is best for departments who don’t have an existing access control system or don’t want to connect their Traka components to the access control system. Traka API lets the department integrate with their existing access control system software as long as the other system has an open API for the connection to Traka.

lets the department integrate with their existing access control system software as long as the other system has an open API for the connection to Traka. Combination of Traka Web and integration through the API of another access control system is ideal for departments who want to integration for some things, like vehicle keys, but don’t want more limited access for other assets, like electronic devices awaiting forensic evaluation.

Steve Atkinson, Director of Government Business Development, described the installation and implementation of a new Traka hardware and software solution.

“Every agency gets white glove installation training that starts with the on-site install,” Atkinson said.

Wall preparation and cabinet installation.

Database uploads of the client’s initial assets, like users and keys.

Integration with other software applications, like access control, fleet management and inventory management.

Train the department’s Traka project manager how to set up access limits, permitted users and the days and times users can access things like keys or evidence.

Training of all end-users.

Though Traka software allows multiple access methods, Atkinson encourages users to give access control with a key reader, integrated with the department’s existing access control system.

“Using the key reader shortens stress and the time of adoption,” Atkinson said. “They are using the same badge they are already using for things like building access.”