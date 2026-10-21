At the University of New Haven, we’re proud to support law enforcement and public safety professionals looking to advance their careers through graduate education. For more than 50 years, the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences has been a leader in public service education, offering programs in Criminal Justice, National Security, Investigations, Public Administration, Anti-Money Laundering and Compliance Investigations, Digital Forensic Investigations, and Cyber Threat and Financial Crimes Investigations, Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy.
Designed for working professionals, our flexible online graduate programs make it possible to advance your education while continuing to work and serve your community. Eligible law enforcement and active public safety professionals can receive a 50% tuition discount on many graduate programs. The Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy graduate certificate offers a 30% tuition discount.
From our online M.S. in Criminal Justice to specialized investigative programs, discover how you can advance your career.
Designed for working professionals, our flexible online graduate programs make it possible to advance your education while continuing to work and serve your community. Eligible law enforcement and active public safety professionals can receive a 50% tuition discount on many graduate programs. The Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy graduate certificate offers a 30% tuition discount.
From our online M.S. in Criminal Justice to specialized investigative programs, discover how you can advance your career.