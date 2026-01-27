Webinar: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era

➡️ Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

Date: Monday, February 9

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

As video becomes central to modern policing, its impact goes far beyond recording incidents. What officers see on scene, how incidents are documented and how leaders review decisions afterward are all changing — bringing new opportunities and new responsibilities for police leadership.

This webinar focuses on how video, supported by connected data and automated tools, is shaping police response, reporting and post-incident review. Our panelists will explore how connected video and automation can improve situational awareness, reduce administrative burden and support defensible outcomes — while reinforcing the importance of officer judgment, supervisory clarity and leadership oversight.

For police chiefs and commanders, the challenge isn’t whether to use video. It’s understanding how these tools influence decisions, documentation and accountability across an incident — and how to lead their use responsibly.

Attend to learn

How video and connected information shape situational awareness and decision-making during active incidents

How reporting and evidence workflows are evolving and where leaders must verify accuracy and context

How supervisors and commanders can use video to support officers without overdirecting on-scene decisions

What leadership guardrails help ensure video strengthens trust with communities and the courts

Reserve your seat to understand how video is redefining modern police response — and what leaders must do to guide it responsibly.

Meet our panel

Moderator James Dudley is a 32-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department where he retired as deputy chief of the Patrol Bureau. He has served as the DC of Special Operations and Liaison to the Department of Emergency Management where he served as Event and Incident Commander for a variety of incidents, operations and emergencies. He has a Master’s degree in Criminology and Social Ecology from the University of California at Irvine. He is currently a member of the Criminal Justice faculty at San Francisco State University, consults on organizational assessments for LE agencies and hosts the Policing Matters podcast for Police1.

Sergeant Michael Sellner is a police sergeant with the White Bear Lake Police Department in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area. A veteran law enforcement leader with 15 years of experience in tactical operations and public safety strategy, he is a former SWAT team leader who now focuses on mentorship and the integration of technology within policing to improve officer safety and community outcomes. Sergeant Sellner is a champion for innovation, data-driven policing, and the power of collaborative leadership in high-pressure environments.

Administrative Sergeant Nils Torning has over 15 years of dedicated service to the Cottage Grove community. Since joining the force in 2009, he has served as a SWAT operator and a certified firearms instructor, focusing on high-level safety and precision. He currently serves alongside his K-9 partner, Gunnar. Sergeant Torning holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology with a minor in Criminology from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and completed his Law Enforcement Transfer Pathway certification at Minneapolis Community and Technical College.

