PoliceOne.com Launches BLUtube, the First Online Video Community for Law Enforcement

Site Features Wide Range of both Public and Secure Police Video Content

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Police1.com, the leading online information and training resource for law enforcement, today announced that it has launched BLUtube (www.BLUtube.com), the first online video community for police officers and departments nationwide.

BLUtube offers members of the law enforcement community a secure, interactive environment in which to view and upload an unlimited number of industry-focused videos. Similar to Police1.com, BLUtube includes law enforcement-only sections with video tips, roll call training segments and sensitive in-car videos.

BLUtube also includes a variety of community features, including the ability to create video playlists, subscribe to other members’ content, and rate or comment on videos. BLUtube’s featured topics cover a wide range of law enforcement subjects, from training clips and product demonstrations to humorous outtakes caught on dashcam.

BLUtube’s videos are fully integrated into relevant content sections of Police1.com. The more than 600,000 unique visitors that come to Police1.com each month will be able to view BLUtube videos through site topics, product categories and the newly remodeled Police1 Videos section.

“At Police1, we recognize that online video will play a major role in enhancing the next generation of public safety Web site portals and increasing their importance as mission critical resources,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Police1. “BLUtube combines the latest online video technology with our well-established law enforcement resources and expertise, including our roster of leading industry experts and our proprietary law enforcement verification process. This has allowed us to make BLUtube a secure, interactive environment for officers and departments from around the world to view and upload video that will help them stay informed, train and better protect their communities.”

Over the next several months, Police1 will continue to enhance its range of video offerings with additional video-related features on both Police1.com and BLUtube. Projects include P1TV, an interactive television station with original programming by Police1 experts, and Police1 Virtual Trade Shows, video segments filmed at various industry conferences and events that highlight the latest products and services from Police1 sponsors.

About Police1.com

Police1.com is the leading law enforcement Web site in the country with more than 192,000 registered members. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers be safer, be more effective and better protect their communities. Resources include expert articles, training information, law enforcement news, officer safety alerts, secure forums, and an email newsletter sent to more than 106,000 law enforcement officers nationwide. Police1 also offers nearly 150 product categories which cover law enforcement essentials such as body armor, communications equipment, duty gear, tactical products, vehicle equipment, and the latest technologies.

Police1 also owns and operates Calibre Press, producers of the Street Survival® Seminar and publishers of the Street Survival Newsline, the Survival Selections catalog and numerous bestselling training books and videos, and The Police Marksman, one of the nation’s most respected and recognized law enforcement magazines.

For information on advertising with Police1, contact Paul Andrews at paul.andrews@praetoriangroup.com, or visit our advertising section online at www.police1.com/police/advertising/.

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than three quarters of a million first responders and public safety professionals every month. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com and www.CorrectionsOne.com. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities. For more information on the Praetorian Group, visit www.praetoriangroup.com.