Ill. 911 centers receive grants

By Susan DeMar Lafferty

Chicago Tribune

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Will County’s 911 board has received some overdue funds from the state — enough to allow it to provide grants to its dispatch centers, police and fire departments, officials said.

The county’s Emergency Telephone System Board, (ETSB) which oversees 911 operations in the county, recently awarded $1 million in grants — $325,000 to its nine dispatch centers and $674,800 to over 50 police and fire departments, which the agencies can use to purchase equipment, said Steve Figved, administrator for the county’s 911 system.

According to the list of grant allocations, the Eastern Will County Communications Center, (EASCOM) which includes Beecher, Crete, Monee, Peotone, South Chicago Heights University Park and Steger will receive $27,000. An additional $56,000 was distributed among EASCOM’s individual police and fire departments.

