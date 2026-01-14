REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Sandusky_Head Shot.PNG

Clint Sandusky

Clint Sandusky’s law enforcement career included service with both the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Riverside Community College District Police Department (RCCDPD). During his tenure at RCCDPD, he dedicated many years to bike patrol operations, earning certification as a CA POST Bicycle Patrol Instructor — a role he held for 30 years. Since 1994, he has been an active member of the International Police Bike Association (IPMBA), serving in the past as both an instructor and a member of its E-Bike Task Force.

He is a CyclingSavvy Instructor Candidate, a certified Cycling in Traffic Expert, and currently serves as the District 8 (Inland Empire) Representative for the California Association of Bicycling Organizations.

Clint owns two electric bicycles, which he has used for errands, commuting, racing, teaching and patrol work. He has presented on e-bike safety and operations for organizations including CABDA Bicycle Expos, California Office of Traffic Safety, CyclingSavvy, IPMBA, local League of American Bicyclists clubs, National Bicycle Detailers Association, and Western Riverside County (CA) law enforcement agencies.

In retirement, Clint remains engaged in promoting both conventional and e-bike safety and success, as well as bicycle patrol best practices. He collaborates with private organizations and public agencies such as the Automobile Club of Southern California (AAA), California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, California Highway Patrol and California Office of Traffic Safety.

LATEST ARTICLES
Sandusky_Eagle-ID PD_2025 Bike Rodeo.jpg
Community Policing
A community policing playbook for teen e-bike safety
E-bike safety doesn’t have to be a battle between teens and police. This approach shows how education, consistency and partnerships can keep young e-bike riders safe
January 14, 2026 09:46 AM
 · 
Clint Sandusky
Screenshot_20190426-193620_Facebook.jpg
Bike patrol
The case for better bike training in law enforcement — especially with e-bikes
As more agencies deploy electric bicycles, specific and effective training is key to ensuring safety, readiness and community trust
May 29, 2025 05:36 PM
 · 
Clint Sandusky
Ebike NY Grant
Bike patrol
Tips for e-bike lithium-ion battery safety
As the use of e-bikes by law enforcement agencies increases, so does the need to understand the safe storage, care and charging of e-bike batteries
August 02, 2024 11:37 AM
 · 
Clint Sandusky
Duck Blind (3).jpg
8 investments worth every penny for bike officers
From quality and appropriate cycling shoes to upgrading your ballistic vest, here are some simple and essential items to add to your safety and comfort
June 25, 2024 02:38 PM
 · 
Clint Sandusky
My 2018 Trek Police Electric eMTB (2).jpg
Police Training
Training and use considerations for duty electric bicycles
Before or once you have purchased your duty e-bikes, deployment, officer safety and tactics considerations must be addressed prior to use
September 08, 2021 04:34 PM
 · 
Clint Sandusky
Sandusky_Bolt-on Motor_picture.PNG
Patrol Issues
Selecting a duty electric bicycle isn’t as easy as it sounds
From drive unit selection to the class of e-bike, there are multiple considerations to take into account
August 29, 2021 12:52 PM
 · 
Clint Sandusky
Sandusky_Security Duty on eMTB_Church Car Show_July 2021.jfif
Patrol Issues
Electric bicycles can enhance the effectiveness of your agency’s bike patrol
Use of electric bicycles by law enforcement continues to increase. However, there’s more to consider than you think
August 11, 2021 10:43 AM
 · 
Clint Sandusky