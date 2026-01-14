Clint Sandusky’s law enforcement career included service with both the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Riverside Community College District Police Department (RCCDPD). During his tenure at RCCDPD, he dedicated many years to bike patrol operations, earning certification as a CA POST Bicycle Patrol Instructor — a role he held for 30 years. Since 1994, he has been an active member of the International Police Bike Association (IPMBA), serving in the past as both an instructor and a member of its E-Bike Task Force.

He is a CyclingSavvy Instructor Candidate, a certified Cycling in Traffic Expert, and currently serves as the District 8 (Inland Empire) Representative for the California Association of Bicycling Organizations.

Clint owns two electric bicycles, which he has used for errands, commuting, racing, teaching and patrol work. He has presented on e-bike safety and operations for organizations including CABDA Bicycle Expos, California Office of Traffic Safety, CyclingSavvy, IPMBA, local League of American Bicyclists clubs, National Bicycle Detailers Association, and Western Riverside County (CA) law enforcement agencies.

In retirement, Clint remains engaged in promoting both conventional and e-bike safety and success, as well as bicycle patrol best practices. He collaborates with private organizations and public agencies such as the Automobile Club of Southern California (AAA), California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, California Highway Patrol and California Office of Traffic Safety.