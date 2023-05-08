Latest software for TruNarc Analyzer expands substance library

TEWKSBURY, Mass. - Law enforcement agents, narcotics officers and customs personnel can now identify 37 additional substances the v1.10 software update of the Thermo Scientific TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer. The new software update adds compounds to help identify newly “emerged threats including the animal tranquilizer xylazine, aka “tranq” and several potent nitazene compounds (illicit, synthetic opioids),” the company says. The update is free to owners of all existing analyzers, and will be automatically included with future orders for the analyzer.

The TruNarc analyzer uses Raman spectroscopy, a “well-established analytical technique, that allows officers to scan a single sample for multiple narcotics in one non-destructive and non-contact test and receive the results within seconds,” according to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The analyzer library can now “quickly and accurately identify 531 substances.”

The continually growing library helps officers address emerging threats in the face of the growing influence of illegal drugs. The latest update adds:

• Xylazine

• 8 nitazenes

• 10 more fentanyl analogs plus 6 more precursors (norfentanyls)

• 3 AP-237s (Bucinnazines)

• 9 additional substances

In addition, this update enables the admin software on the TruNarc analyzer to automatically check for software updates and alert users when future updates are available.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific TruNarc handheld narcotics analyzer, please visit thermofisher.com/trunarc.

