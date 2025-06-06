On-demand webinar: The future of narcotics identification: Introducing the TruNarc Delta and Tau and emerging trends in narcotics

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Join counter-narcotics experts Brent Wood and Jeff Sweetin as they discuss emerging trends in narcotics, including opioids, fentanyl and methamphetamine, and introduce the TruNarc Delta and Tau Handheld Narcotics Analyzers, the latest advancements in narcotics field testing. Learn how this second-generation analyzer can protect you from accidental exposure, improve the accuracy of your field testing and support your efforts in combating the evolving drug landscape.

You will learn:



The current trends in narcotics like opioids, fentanyl and methamphetamine.



like opioids, fentanyl and methamphetamine. Why drug traffickers are using fentanyl and which drugs are being added to it.



and which drugs are being added to it. How to protect yourself from accidental exposure to fentanyl.



from accidental exposure to fentanyl. How to field test drugs , including fentanyl, more safely.



, including fentanyl, more safely. Why upgrading to the TruNarc Delta equips your agency with the accuracy and dependability of a narcotics testing lab, right in the field.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“Very informative and down-to-earth.”

“The information was overall good and valuable.”

“Lots of info learned about the TurNarc system.”

“Good update on drug manufacturing and the testing.”

“I liked hearing the real-world experiences of the presenters.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Brent Wood, Jeff Sweetin

Brent Wood is a 31-year veteran of law enforcement in California. During his 31-years, Brent spent 27 years working on various narcotics related assignments. Throughout his narcotic career, Brent worked street level narcotics, methamphetamine and hash oil lab investigations, major narcotic traffickers and large-scale marijuana cultivations. For the final 15 years of his career, Brent was a CA DOJ special agent supervisor who served as a task force commander of a multi-agency, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) narcotic task force. The HIDTA task force’s primary mission was conducting large scale narcotic investigations on drug trafficking organizations operating in California. During the initial and ongoing phases of the fentanyl epidemic, Brent’s task force responded and processed each investigative scene involving a fentanyl overdose death. In 2021, Brent was the California Narcotic Officers Association (CNOA) President and is currently a member of the CNOA Executive Board.

Jeff Sweetin currently serves as a counter-narcotics consultant for Thermo Fisher Scientific. In 2012, Jeff completed a 30-year law enforcement career that began as a police officer in Arlington, VA, and continued with DEA, where he served in 7 domestic assignments including two executive leadership roles as the special agent in charge of the Rocky Mountain Division in Denver, and the agency’s director of training. After leaving the DEA, Jeff served in three private sector corporate security and executive leadership positions. In 2021, he brought his experience to Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he supports the company’s effort to bring technology to law enforcement. Jeff has a Bachelor’s Degree from Towson University and a Master’s in Education from the University of Virginia.