On-demand webinar: Breaking the cycle: How AI is reshaping the fight against sexual assault and human trafficking

The traditional process of investigating sexual assault and human trafficking cases is often slow, grueling and emotionally taxing. Law enforcement and investigative teams are overwhelmed with massive volumes of digital media – images, videos, messages and other digital evidence that demand exhaustive human review. This time-consuming process not only delays justice but also increases the risk of human error, investigator burnout and the possibility of the suspect re-offending or the victim being re-victimized.

Importantly, the emotional toll on investigators is not just a matter of workload. Having to personally view and process disturbing, often graphic content takes a profound psychological toll, contributing to stress, trauma and long-term burnout. The impact of repeated exposure to such traumatic material can be just as damaging as the sheer volume of data.

In this webinar, we explore how artificial intelligence is transforming this critical fight. We \showcase how cutting-edge AI tools are revolutionizing digital investigations –automating the classification and prioritization of digital evidence, identifying patterns and victims faster and enabling more targeted, trauma-informed interventions. Most importantly, the better these AI systems perform, the fewer traumatic materials human investigators need to view directly, helping to protect their mental health while accelerating the pursuit of justice.

Join former Antioch Police Department’s Sex Crime Investigator, now Veritone Solutions Engineer, Kelly Inabnett, along with other subject-matter experts, technologists and frontline investigators as they discuss:

● The burden of digital evidence in today’s trafficking and assault cases.

● How AI is streamlining the review of massive digital datasets.

● Real-world case studies demonstrating reduced time-to-action.

● Ethical considerations and the importance of human oversight.

● The future of tech-enabled survivor advocacy and justice.

If you are seeking innovative solutions to break the cycle of manual investigation and reduce the human toll on investigators while accelerating justice for survivors, this is a webinar you don’t want to miss.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Kelly Inabnett, Damon Tucker, Louise Reeves

Kelly Inabnett is a former sex crimes and human trafficking detective with the Antioch police department (CA). During Kelly’s nine-year tenure with Antioch PD, Kelly was tasked with providing department training on proper response to sexual assault, crimes against children and to recognize the signs of human trafficking. Kelly specialized in forensic interviews, cell phone downloads, social media information, pre-text phone calls and cold cases. While working cases involving children sexual abused material (CSAM), human trafficking and assisting in other major crimes, he has spent more than a thousand hours combing through digital evidence which could have been cut down to a fraction of the time with an effective digital evidence management system leveraging artificial intelligence. Prior to joining Antioch PD, Kelly also worked with Contra Costa County Sheriffs (CA) as deputy in the county jail. Kelly brings his experience to Veritone to help detectives leverage AI to solve cases efficiently and effectively to spend their time where it is most needed.

Damon Tucker is a retired Orange County District Attorney - Bureau of Investigation Supervising Investigator with over 30 years of law enforcement experience. He spent most of his time as the supervising investigator of the Major Fraud, Real Estate Fraud and Cyber Crimes Unit at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Tucker has worked previously for the Irvine Police Department, the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department, the US Department of Defense as a Federal Police Officer and briefly with the US Treasury Department assigned to US Customs. Tucker has both a Bachelor and Masters Degree in criminal justice from California State University Long Beach. Tucker trains and speaks nationally to law enforcement personnel, attorneys, college students and community groups on issues involving identity theft, credit card fraud, biometrics, criminal investigations, internet crime and white collar crime. For over 13 years, Tucker was an adjunct instructor in the Criminal Justice Department at California State University Long Beach. He founded and currently operates Eyes Wide Open Enterprises, LLC, which provides investigation training and consulting.

Louise Reeves started working as an Inspector with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office in 2018 and is a part of the HEAT unit (Human Exploitation and Trafficking.) Louise has been with the DA’s office for seven years and has investigated numerous sex trafficking cases of juveniles and adults. Prior to the DA’s office, Louise was employed by the Pittsburg PD for twelve years. While working in investigations she was assigned to missing persons. These cases often lead to sex trafficking cases of juveniles and adults. Louise has received a Chiefs Commendation Award and the city of Pittsburg’s highest honor, their Anchor Award for her work in human trafficking. She has also been recognized by the Contra Costa County DA’s office for her work, where she received their “Above and Beyond” Award and she received a “Trailblazer” award for Empowering Ladies in Leadership from the Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce.

