Veritone achieves “Awardable” status on DoD’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace with AI-Powered Investigate solution

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER — Veritone, Inc., a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAIO)’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Veritone’s Investigate solution has been added to the Tradewinds Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premiere offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data and analytics capabilities from organizations, including Veritone.

Investigate is an open architecture evidence management system that ingests large datasets from an expansive partner ecosystem, including but not limited to:

Device extraction tools

Home security systems

Drones and unmanned aircrafts

Body and in-car cameras

Video management systems

Investigations and forensics solutions

Gunfire detection systems

Gun crime intelligence systems

License plate readers

Secure data link protocol providers

e-Discovery platforms

Freedom Of Information Act (“FOIA”) solutions

Hyperscaler’s cloud storage platforms

Once the data is ingested, it’s processed using AI, then indexed, transformed, correlated and analyzed to provide near real-time actionable insights and a holistic view of any investigation, reducing the high-volume, time-consuming work many public sector employees spend significant amounts of time completing. By focusing on more critical work, organizations are better positioned to increase case clearance rates and the number of crimes solved.

“While the availability of evidentiary data is an advantage, it also presents significant challenges for investigators who spend countless hours collecting, organizing and reviewing evidence,” said Ryan Steelberg, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Veritone. “Achieving ‘Awardable’ status for Investigate accelerates the availability of our iDEMS solution and empowers our customers to improve case clearance rates and deliver justice more efficiently.”

Investigate joins an existing suite of Veritone solutions on Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, including Illuminate, IDentify, Track and Redact, completing Veritone’s Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS). Purpose-built for the public sector, Veritone iDEMS leverages AI to help public safety agencies solve more crimes and bring higher levels of safety and trust to their communities by streamlining the management and analysis of digital evidence, including audio and video data, quickly and accurately.

iDEMS is built on Veritone’s aiWARE™ platform and can be leveraged by DoD customers within their public cloud tenant or in their secure data center. aiWARE is an AI operating system that intelligently and securely orchestrates hundreds of best-of-breed cognitive and generative models in a single solution to transform extensive volumes of unstructured data, including video and audio, into actionable insights.

To learn more about Veritone’s public sector solutions, visit: https://www.veritone.com/solutions/public-sector/