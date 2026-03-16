American Military University’s (AMU) roots are in the military, but we’re open to all. Founded by a Marine and built for mission-focused learners, AMU proudly serves those who serve in the military and across the public sector. Our 200+ online programs are designed to meet the needs of working adults. With affordable tuition, dedicated support teams, and monthly course starts, AMU stands ready to help you reach your academic goals.
Address: 111 W. Congress Street, Charles Town, WV
Zip Code: 25414
Main Phone Number: 877-497-4130