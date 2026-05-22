Axis Communications, Inc.

Axis Communications empowers law enforcement agencies to build safer communities and support officer safety through advanced network technologies and intelligent security solutions. Our connected ecosystem integrates high-definition video, body worn cameras, and network audio with advanced AI analytics to provide unparalleled situational awareness.
By prioritizing privacy by design and open-platform architecture, Axis ensures seamless integration with leading video management and evidence management systems. From license plate recognition to forensic search, our solutions transform video into real-time insights, empowering officers to act with speed and clarity. As a global industry leader, Axis works alongside our partners to redefine public safety through innovation, transparency, and trust.
By prioritizing privacy by design and open-platform architecture, Axis ensures seamless integration with leading video management and evidence management systems. From license plate recognition to forensic search, our solutions transform video into real-time insights, empowering officers to act with speed and clarity. As a global industry leader, Axis works alongside our partners to redefine public safety through innovation, transparency, and trust.