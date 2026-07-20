Building the complete picture: How law enforcement is using AI and analytics to drive informed decisions

Content provided by Axis Communications

Every day, law enforcement agencies are expected to make faster, more informed decisions while managing increasing volumes of video, sensor data and digital evidence with limited resources.

The challenge isn’t collecting more data. It’s turning existing data into meaningful insights.

Download this guide to discover how agencies are using analytics to:



Strengthen situational awareness by identifying threats, providing greater context and supporting faster decision-making.

by identifying threats, providing greater context and supporting faster decision-making. Manage large-scale incidents by improving coordination and helping deploy resources where they’re needed most.

by improving coordination and helping deploy resources where they’re needed most. Accelerate searches and investigations by rapidly narrowing the search for suspects or missing persons, enabling hours of footage to be searched in minutes.

by rapidly narrowing the search for suspects or missing persons, enabling hours of footage to be searched in minutes. Learn through real-world law enforcement use cases and use the Roadmap for Data Readiness checklist to identify practical next steps for your agency.

Whether you’re looking to improve day-to-day operations or plan your agency’s next steps, this guide provides practical insights to help build a more complete operational picture.

Download the guide now.