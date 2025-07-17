CARFAX for Police and NE-IAATI unveil vehicle crimes educational series

PRESS RELEASE



CENTREVILLE, Va. — To address the escalating issue of vehicle crime and auto theft throughout North America, CARFAX for Police has partnered with the Northeast Regional Chapter of the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators (NE-IAATI) to launch the “Investigating Trends: Vehicle Crimes Series.” This training series aims to provide law enforcement professionals with essential knowledge on emerging trends, investigative techniques, and preventive measures related to fraudulent vehicle identification numbers (VINs), document fraud, and collaborative investigations with insurance Special Investigation Units (SIUs).



“Vehicle crime continues to be a significant challenge for law enforcement, demanding more collaborative approaches,” commented Lt. Michael Ledoux (ret.), CARFAX for Police Business Development Director and Vice President of Northeast IAATI. “By joining forces, CARFAX for Police and NE-IAATI are committed to empowering law enforcement with the insights they need to protect our communities more effectively.”



The series kicks off with multiple free virtual events starting on July 22. The final event is the 73rd IAATI Vehicle Crimes Conference, taking place from September 21-26 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Each session will showcase panels of leading industry experts.



Online Training Series:



When: July 29, 1 PM ET

What: Learn how to identify fraudulent VINs to recover stolen vehicles.





When: August 28, 1 PM ET

What: Enhance your investigative approach by learning how working with special investigation units (SIU) in the insurance industry can lead to more comprehensive and successful outcomes.



When: September 18, 1 PM ET

What: Leverage the expertise and collaborative power of the Document Fraud Network to enhance your ability to detect and investigate fraudulent activities related to vehicle crimes.



The series will conclude with the 73rd IAATI Vehicle Crimes Conference from September 21-26 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. This in-person event is recognized as North America’s premier venue for vehicle crimes training. The conference features leading industry experts and networking opportunities.



About CARFAX for Police



CARFAX for Police provides trusted insights and solutions that power law enforcement agencies to create better protected communities, and safer, more efficient agencies. More than 6,000 data-sharing law enforcement agencies across North America trust and rely upon an ever-growing, no-cost suite of web-based, digital traffic, records, training, and interoperable investigative tools and solutions that serve as force multipliers in resolving cases using more than 36 billion vehicle history records, driving workflow efficiencies, improving safety, and building better community relationships. Learn more at www.carfaxforpolice.com.



About International Association of Auto Theft Investigators, Northeast Regional Chapter (NE-IAATI)

The NE-IAATI was formed and received its charter from IAATI in 1972. The founding charter members in their wisdom saw the present and future need of an organization which would serve those persons involved in the field of vehicle theft investigation in the northeastern USA and the eastern part of Canada.

