New community self-service technology transforms response for non-emergency crashes

Content provided by CARFAX for Police

Property-damage-only (PDO) crashes account for 70 percent of all traffic incidents. Handling them creates a significant drain on law enforcement resources and emergency communications centers.

Now, with Driver Exchange 9-1-1 from CARFAX for Police, emergency communications centers can close PDO crash calls without deploying officers to the scene. The no-cost digital solution allows telecommunicators to send a secure link with just two clicks, quickly closing out calls and redirecting resources where they’re needed most.

Real-world successes

Early adopters include Aurora911, which implemented Driver Exchange 9-1-1 to support the Aurora Police Department during periods of “accident alert” – high-volume situations when officers only respond to injury or roadway-blocking crashes.

“Implementing Driver Exchange allows our telecommunicators to provide a digital, user-friendly tool that keeps the process moving even when officers can’t respond in person,” explained Sarah Franz, deputy director of Aurora911. “It aligns with our goals of improving customer service, reducing call handling time and giving citizens immediate access to the information they need.”

Lake Havasu City Police Department utilizes the self-service solution to free up officers for higher-priority incidents. Watch the video to see how.

Addressing critical operational challenges

Driver Exchange 9-1-1 tackles some of the most persistent problems modern dispatch centers face today:



Stabilizes call queues: The solution helps keep telecommunicators available for higher-priority emergencies, especially during major weather events or citywide accident alerts.

The solution helps keep telecommunicators available for higher-priority emergencies, especially during major weather events or citywide accident alerts. Data quality : The digital form ensures all necessary information fields are completed and stored securely in the cloud, reducing incomplete or inaccurate driver information exchanges.

: The digital form ensures all necessary information fields are completed and stored securely in the cloud, reducing incomplete or inaccurate driver information exchanges. Community relations : Provides community members with a fast and easy-to-use solution, helping to maintain trust and transparency during stressful situations.

: Provides community members with a fast and easy-to-use solution, helping to maintain trust and transparency during stressful situations. Administrative efficiency: Call takers no longer need to walk callers step-by-step through paper forms or online processes – the system automates the exchange and provides involved parties with 24/7 access to insurance documentation.

Measurable time savings

The efficiency gains are significant. Sending a link takes less than a minute, compared to several minutes of manual explanation. The system minimizes callbacks from citizens asking how to exchange information or file reports. Additionally, all data is stored digitally so agencies and community members can easily access the completed exchange.

During major weather events or citywide accident alerts, Aurora911 reports that the system helps stabilize call queues and keeps telecommunicators available for higher-priority emergencies.

Community approval

Perhaps most importantly, the technology is winning over communities. Community members have provided positive feedback, noting that receiving a text link makes the process intuitive and convenient and that they can complete everything right from their smartphone without waiting for an officer or searching for forms online.

“The ability for citizens to instantly exchange information and move on from a stressful situation without having to wait extended periods of time for an officer has been one of the most appreciated improvements,” Franz noted.

Built alongside telecommunicators

CARFAX for Police developed the solution alongside telecommunicators, ensuring it features a small screen footprint and access to unique CARFAX vehicle history intelligence. The solution also includes a proactive Public Information Officer action plan with customizable social media, news and website templates that make it easy to inform the community about the process.

It’s a win-win-win

As law enforcement agencies face staffing challenges and increasing call volumes, digital solutions like Driver Exchange 9-1-1 offer a path forward that benefits everyone – from dispatchers managing busy call queues to citizens seeking quick resolution after minor crashes. The technology transforms what was once a resource-intensive process into a streamlined digital experience that serves the community while preserving officer availability for critical incidents.

For agencies interested in learning more about Driver Exchange 9-1-1, the solution is available at no cost through CARFAX for Police, and integration opportunities are available.