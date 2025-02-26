On-demand webinar: Using vehicle data to solve crimes

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Every vehicle has a story to tell, and with 75% of crimes involving a vehicle, access to comprehensive vehicle history data is crucial. Discover how vehicle data can transform crime investigations by leveraging the world’s largest vehicle history database, featuring over 36 billion vehicle history records. Learn how to leverage this information to solve crimes more efficiently.

Our panel of law enforcement professionals, including Lt. Michael Ledoux (ret.), a CARFAX for Police Solution Expert, Cory Rodriguez, head of an Auto Theft Task Force in New Jersey, and Sgt. Ric Barber, Chamblee, GA Police Department, share real-life use cases, providing actionable insights and best practices and guide you through the five essential CARFAX for Police investigative tools:



Vehicle History Report: Obtain detailed histories of vehicles-of-interest to support investigations.



Obtain detailed histories of vehicles-of-interest to support investigations. Partial Plate Tool: Generate leads even with incomplete license plate information.



Generate leads even with incomplete license plate information. VIN Alert: Set and receive notifications on vehicles-of-interest.



Set and receive notifications on vehicles-of-interest. High Mileage Alert: Identify questionable vehicles potentially involved in fraud.



Identify questionable vehicles potentially involved in fraud. Crash Report Center: Access a nationwide database of crash reports to investigate vehicles-of-interest.

You will learn:



The pivotal role of vehicle data in solving crimes efficiently.



in solving crimes efficiently. How the five CARFAX for Police investigative tools can speed up investigations.



can speed up investigations. How law enforcement experts are leveraging vehicle data in daily operations.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“Knowledgeable instructors!”

“Great new tools to use.”

“Casual but informative and helpful information.”

“Excellent case studies and real world applications.”

“Very informative. Appreciated the presentation and explanation on how to use the tools.”

“Great presentation!”

“I learned about the partial VIN look ups or setting up VIN alerts and how it can benefit investigations using this platform.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Michael Ledoux, Cory Rodriguez, Ric Barber

Lt. Michael Ledoux retired from the Nashua, New Hampshire police department in December of 2011, having served the agency for over 24 years. His experience in police work is very diverse, having worked in nearly every bureau within his agency. Upon retirement from police work Michael immediately took a position with CARFAX. Michael has worked extensively with several major auto theft investigative units since joining CARFAX. He is a member of IAATI and on the board of directors for NEIAATI and also serves on the IACP vehicle crimes committee. He is currently the Business Development Director for CARFAX for Police. In this role, he works with law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada. His responsibilities include building relationships with federal, state, county, and local agencies to obtain data in exchange for a unique suite of law enforcement specific tools that utilize CARFAX’s extensive VIN database and signature CARFAX Reports to assist in solving crime. Michael is also responsible for training CARFAX partner agencies on the use of these tools. These trainings are either on site at local or regional event hosted by a law enforcement agency or via a monthly law enforcement webinar training hosted by CARFAX.

Cory Rodriguez is the unit head of an auto theft task force in New Jersey, with over 17 years of experience in state law enforcement. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in the investigation, apprehension and prosecution of transnational auto theft trafficking suspects and street-level auto theft criminals. Instructor Rodriguez is a graduate of the New York Police Department auto crimes school and Interpol’s Project Formatrain. He is also an IAATI Certified Vehicle Crime Specialist, a certified Berla vehicle forensics investigator, and a certified fraud examiner.

Ric Barber started his law enforcement career in 2000 as a state trooper with the Georgia state patrol. During his 17 years as a state trooper, he was assigned to various units including the DUI task force, motors and as a K9 handler on the criminal interdiction unit. After leaving the Georgia state patrol, he was hired by a local police department, where he has been employed for the last seven years. Since joining the agency, he has been assigned to traffic, motors and then assigned to the crime suppression team, where he was promoted to sergeant as the unit commander. He is a director for the Southeast Chapter of the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators and a member of the Georgia Auto Theft Intelligence Council.

