Carfax for Police 9-1-1 solution streamlines response to 70% of crashes

PRESS RELEASE

CENTREVILLE, Va. — CARFAX for Police today announced the launch of Driver Exchange 9-1-1, a digital self-service crash response solution that enables emergency communications centers to efficiently handle property-damage-only (PDO) crashes without deploying officers to the scene. 70 percent of crashes are PDO incidents (source, NHTSA) and this no-cost solution reduces strain on agency and emergency communications center staff while providing community members with an easy and fast way to exchange information at the scene.

“Implementing Driver Exchange allows our telecommunicators to provide a digital, user-friendly tool that keeps the process moving even when officers can’t respond in person. It aligns with our goals of improving customer service, reducing call handling time, and giving citizens immediate access to the information they need,” commented Sarah Franz, Deputy Director of Aurora911.

Driver Exchange 9-1-1 is deployed directly from emergency communications centers to involved parties at minor, non-injury crashes. Telecommunicators can send a link with just two clicks, quickly closing out calls and allowing officers to focus on higher priority incidents. Working alongside telecommunicators, CARFAX for Police developed an easy-to-use solution that features a small screen footprint and access to unique CARFAX intel.

The platform provides multiple benefits across the emergency response ecosystem:

Officers can focus on higher-priority incidents rather than responding to minor crashes.

Telecommunicators can quickly deploy self-reporting links and move on to the next call.

Community members spend less time waiting, quickly exchange information on their mobile devices, and gain instant access to insurance documentation.

“We partner with more than 6,200 agencies nationwide, so we hear directly from chiefs and telecommunicators about the staffing struggles they face every day,” said Lt. Michael Ledoux (ret.), Business Development Director at CARFAX for Police. “This solution is a result of those conversations and directly addresses the pain of routine PDO calls which can spike call volumes and delay response time. It’s a win for police departments, telecommunicators, and the community alike.”

The Driver Exchange 9-1-1 solution is available at no cost to law enforcement agencies and emergency communications centers. It includes a proactive Public Information Officer action plan with customizable social media, news, and website templates that make it easy to inform the community about the process and ease of handling a PDO crash.

About CARFAX

CARFAX for Police provides trusted insights and solutions that power law enforcement agencies to create better protected communities, and safer, more efficient agencies. More than 6,200 data-sharing law enforcement agencies across North America trust the no-cost suite of web-based digital traffic, records, training, and interoperable investigative tools and solutions that help resolve cases using more than 36 billion vehicle history records, drive workflow efficiencies, improve safety, and build better community relationships. RMS/CAD integrations available.