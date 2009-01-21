La. sheriff proposes new ‘Law Enforcement Operations’ building

By Matt Scallan, River Parishes bureau

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Saying that it’s past time to consolidate his office’s scattered operations, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne says he wants to build a 34,000-square-foot, storm-resistant complex near the foot of the Hale Boggs Bridge in Luling.

“We’re calling it the Law Enforcement Operations building because for the first time, our patrol division and our detective bureau and our juvenile division will be in one place,” he said.

The project is dependent on the parish government donating seven acres of land on Sugarland Parkway, using part of the property donated by Esperanza Land Co. for a civic center in 2001, and the construction cost not exceeding $7 million.

“If it winds up costing $8 million or $9 million, I’m not going to do it. But we think that with the economy slowing down, construction costs will be reasonable,” he said.

Champagne said he expects to repay the bonds used to pay for construction in 10 years or less with existing revenues. There would be no tax increase to finance the building.

“This is centrally located,” Champagne said. “If something happens, detectives can run out of their office and be at any point in the parish in a few minutes.”

Champagne said consolidating his department’s sprawling operations has been a longtime goal.

“When I got into office, we had eight different offices around the parish,” he said. “When I call a meeting now, people have to come from three different locations. It’s very time-consuming.”

Once the building is completed, Champagne said, he would close the New Sarpy substation and the criminal investigation division offices in the James Business Park. The substation is crowded and in poor repair, and the rent on the business park office costs the department $90,000 a year. He said he tried to find donated property on the east bank but was unsuccessful.

He said he plans to use some of his department’s $12.9 million cash reserve to pay for part of the construction costs but hasn’t decided how much. Champagne said he uses the surplus to avoid borrowing money during the last six months of the year.

Champagne said he will pledge some of the revenue from a 17.5-mill property tax toward repaying the bonds to build the law enforcement center. That tax is known as the “constitutional” property tax because the sheriff can levy the tax without voter approval. The office also levies a voter-approved 3.72-mill property tax dedicated to salaries.

He said the parish’s property tax roll is expected to grow as industrial tax exemptions continue to expire.

Champagne said that having no offices on the parish’s east bank won’t be a problem.

“The officers are going to be on the street. They write their reports on laptops in their cars,” he said. “But that building would need to be totally renovated or torn down,” he said of the substation.

During hurricanes, officers will be stationed at Harry Hurst Middle School and the East St. Charles Volunteer Fire Station in New Sarpy.

If all goes as planned, the money would be ready for construction by June 1, Champagne said.

“The elements are coming together for us to get the best financial deal,” Champagne said. “We are going to put some of our reserves into this. We’re not sure how much.”

Debra Dufresne Vial, whose family donated land that Champagne wants, said members don’t object to the idea.

The donation initially stipulated that a civic center be built on the property, but that project has run into resistance from residents who fear the project will be too expensive.

“The family’s intent was that the land be used to benefit the entire community and something like this would fit that purpose,” Vial said.

Parish Council members contacted Tuesday said they like the concept but expect to hear more details.

“I’ve heard about it in general, but I want to make sure it’s a good deal for the parish and won’t cost us any money,” Councilwoman Wendy Benedetto said.

Councilman Billy Raymond said he wants to make sure it’s the best use of the property.

Councilmen Marcus Lambert and Larry Cochran said they support the project.

“This will help us bring the parish into the 21st century,” Lambert said.

The land transfer has not been sent to the Parish Council for consideration but Champagne said he expects that to happen soon.

