Code Four builds AI software for law enforcement officers and investigators. Founded by George Cheng and Dylan Nguyen, who left MIT to build tools for police, Code Four spans the full arc of a case, from the field to the courtroom handoff.
Code Four Report generates incident reports from body-camera footage, cutting the hours officers spend writing. Code Four Flash gives officers mobile field capture for notes, photos and follow-up. Code Four also offers automated redaction, which speeds up the work of preparing footage and records for release.
Code Four INSIGHTS is the company’s investigation platform. It pulls digital evidence into a single case-intelligence layer, including cell phone dumps, cell tower dumps, jail calls, recorded audio, body-camera footage, records and jail-management data, and case files. INSIGHTS surfaces the timelines, people, locations and relationships buried across those sources, flags repeat patterns across open cases, and drafts warrant applications and briefing packets from the same underlying facts.
Every tool works alongside the systems agencies already run rather than replacing them. Today, Code Four supports agencies serving more than 3% of the U.S. population.
Code Four Report generates incident reports from body-camera footage, cutting the hours officers spend writing. Code Four Flash gives officers mobile field capture for notes, photos and follow-up. Code Four also offers automated redaction, which speeds up the work of preparing footage and records for release.
Code Four INSIGHTS is the company’s investigation platform. It pulls digital evidence into a single case-intelligence layer, including cell phone dumps, cell tower dumps, jail calls, recorded audio, body-camera footage, records and jail-management data, and case files. INSIGHTS surfaces the timelines, people, locations and relationships buried across those sources, flags repeat patterns across open cases, and drafts warrant applications and briefing packets from the same underlying facts.
Every tool works alongside the systems agencies already run rather than replacing them. Today, Code Four supports agencies serving more than 3% of the U.S. population.
Main Phone Number: +1 919 798 5515
Contact email: george@codefour.us