Company spotlight: Inside Paladin’s mission to help first responders see more before they arrive

Police1’s Spotlight articles introduce the products and services of a valued sponsor in their own words. This article shines a spotlight on Paladin, a company whose mission is to provide first responders with the tools they need to decrease response times, increase situational awareness and save lives. Jen Dillon, marketing director, provides background on the company.

Where did your company name originate from?

Paladin alludes to someone who fights for a cause. There is also the historical context of knights that were known for their heroism and chivalry, but we focus more on being defenders of public safety.

What was the inspiration behind starting your company?

Paladin was founded in 2018 by Divy Shrivastava, a UC Berkeley student at the time, following a personal experience where a close family friend’s home burned down. This highlighted the critical need for faster situational awareness during emergencies. After learning that a fire can double in 30 seconds, Divy was inspired to learn more and ultimately come up with the solution of Drones as First Responder (DFR).

What is your signature product and how does it work?

The service Paladin offers is the entire Drone as First Responder ecosystem, including hardware (drones and docks), our Watchtower command center software, training and implementation for agencies, ongoing 24/7 maintenance and support and assistance with FAA compliance.

Our newest product (available in 2027) is the Knighthawk 2.0, which is our fully NDAA compliant drone. With a 70 second response time, 40+ mph cruising speed, and 40 minutes of flight time on a single charge, Knighthawk 2.0 is built specifically for DFR deployment to assist First Responders.

Why do you believe your products are essential to the first reponder community?

One of our most recent partner agencies said it best: “What in the world were we doing before?” Once agencies start using drone response, they understand why DFR is the future of public safety. It is safer for both citizens and first responders, absorbing the initial risk of the scene while simultaneously providing aerial intelligence to ground units so that they can form a plan and show up appropriately. DFR is not a replacement for first responders, but instead a safeguard that allows them to work more efficiently and effectively.

What has been the biggest challenge your company has faced?

New tech in public safety is often a chicken and egg problem — agencies are hesitant to adopt new technology until its value is proven within other agencies first. Because of this, it can be difficult to find early adopters and gain trust within the industry. We are so grateful for the organizations that saw the value in DFR and took a chance with us — thanks to them, we have now implemented DFR systems in hundreds of agencies across the country. Implementing a new system of any kind is always challenging, so we do our best to make the process as easy as possible for our partners.

What makes your company unique?

Paladin is solely dedicated to providing outstanding DFR systems and forming meaningful, long-term partnerships with our clients. We are constantly looking for ways to improve our system and the public safety industry, which has inspired features such as first-of-its-kind terrain following, range extension through the Paladin EXT and the release of our NDAA compliant Knighthawk 2.0 drone.

What do your customers like best about you and your products?

Our clients trust Paladin because of our unwavering dedication to their individual agencies and DFR programs. We offer flexible drone systems and customized contracting options tailored to the needs of each client, with white glove service and support every step of the way.

What is the most rewarding part of serving the first responder/local government community?

Paladin’s mission is to provide first responders with the tools they need to decrease response times, increase situational awareness and save lives. When agencies report back to us with positive feedback, success stories or gratitude for what we do, we know that all of the work our small team is doing is undoubtedly worth it. Knowing that a community is safer because they have implemented Paladin DFR is the ultimate goal and driving force of our company.

Is there any fun fact or trivia that you’d like to share with our users about you or your company?

Our blog and email newsletter are updated every week with the latest in DFR technology and news! Interested parties can sign up for our newsletter and view our blog posts on our website. Each article is written with the intention of helping individuals develop an in-depth understanding of DFR and the modern public safety industry.

What’s next for your company? Any upcoming new projects or initiatives?

Paladin is looking forward to offering the Knighthawk 2.0, our fully NDAA compliant drone that will be available beginning in early 2027. With a 70 second response time, 40+ mph cruising speed, and 40 minutes of flight time on a single charge, Knighthawk 2.0 is built specifically for DFR deployment to assist first responders.