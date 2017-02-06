Wis. police receive criminal justice reform grant

By Lawrence Andrea

The Daily Cardinal

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — Dane County has been selected as one of 20 sites in the nation to be awarded a grant—along with technical and advisory assistance—to help reform the criminal justice system, county officials announced Wednesday.

Providing $50,000 to the county, the grant will support local and surrounding communities on improving law enforcement systems.

It will go toward expanding throughout Dane County a Community Restorative Court program started on the south side of Madison in 2015. The program aides young adults, ages 17 to 25, in dealing with issues such as accountability and restitution.

