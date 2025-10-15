Real-time crime centers explained: 4 ways they’re changing public safety

Content provided by Hexagon

By Ben Ernst

Public safety agencies are facing unprecedented challenges. From responding to emergencies faster to addressing emerging threats, the demand for smarter, more efficient operations has never been greater.

Real-time crime centers (RTCCs) are changing how agencies meet these challenges, offering a centralized hub for data analysis, communication and decision-making. As of 2024, the adoption of RTCCs had increased by 148% since 2020, with about 150 police departments adding them across the U.S. Still, RTCCs were employed by less than 1% of police agencies nationwide.

But what exactly is an RTCC and why are they becoming essential tools for modern public safety?

What is a real-time crime center?

An RTCC is a centralized facility equipped with advanced technology and staffed by skilled personnel who monitor and analyze data in real time. These centers integrate information from various sources – surveillance cameras, 911 calls, social media and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices, for example – to provide situational awareness and actionable insights. By employing artificial intelligence (AI) and other tools, RTCCs enable agencies to make informed decisions quickly, coordinate responses efficiently and even anticipate potential threats before they escalate. The ultimate goal is to enhance public safety, improve emergency response and foster trust within the community.

If your agency is considering investing in a real-time crime center, here are four key reasons why this approach to integrating tools, technologies and data could significantly enhance operations and effectiveness.

1. Breaking down silos for unified operations

Public safety agencies often operate in isolation, with separate systems, data and protocols for police, fire, EMS and transportation departments. This fragmentation can hinder coordination during emergencies and slow down response times. An RTCC eliminates these silos by serving as a central hub where data from all departments is integrated. Whether it’s live camera feeds, dispatch updates or alerts from IoT devices, everything is accessible in one place.

An RTCC can also enhance collaboration across jurisdictions and agencies. Need to share information with another department or bring in external resources? The dynamic and flexible nature of RTCCs makes it seamless. In critical situations where every second counts, this unified approach can mean the difference between chaos and order.

2. Transforming data into actionable insights

The sheer volume of data available to public safety agencies can be overwhelming. Surveillance footage, sensor alerts, social media activity and emergency calls generate mountains of information, but without the tools to process it effectively, this data can become a burden rather than an asset.

RTCCs equipped with AI technology can analyze incoming data at scale, identifying patterns, anomalies and potential threats. For example, AI might detect unusual activity in a specific area and flag it for further investigation, allowing agencies to act proactively rather than reactively. By turning raw data into meaningful insights, RTCCs help agencies make smarter decisions and stay ahead of emerging risks.

3. Enhancing emergency response

When crises occur – whether it’s a natural disaster, a criminal incident or a large-scale event – speed and coordination are critical. RTCCs provide the tools to evaluate situations in real time, allocate resources effectively and adapt to evolving circumstances. With all relevant data and communication tools centralized, decision-makers can respond faster and with greater precision.

For instance, if an accident requires rerouting traffic or dispatching additional emergency personnel, an RTCC can facilitate those actions instantly. This ability to adapt on the fly ensures that agencies can manage emergencies with agility and confidence, minimizing harm and maximizing efficiency.

4. Building safer, more connected communities

Public safety isn’t just about responding to emergencies – it’s also about preventing them and fostering trust within the community. RTCCs play a critical role in strengthening these relationships. By using technology to improve response times, solve cases more effectively and address community concerns, agencies demonstrate their commitment to protecting residents.

Some RTCCs even incorporate tools like social media monitoring or community feedback systems to stay attuned to local needs. When residents see that their voices are heard and their safety prioritized, it fosters trust and collaboration between public safety agencies and the communities they serve.

The path forward

While implementing an RTCC is a significant investment, the benefits are undeniable. These centers break down barriers, streamline operations and enable agencies to respond faster and smarter. Advances in AI and cloud-based technology have made RTCCs more accessible than ever, allowing agencies to customize solutions that meet their specific needs.

As public safety continues to evolve, RTCCs represent a critical step forward. They are not just technological upgrades – they are tools to help agencies build safer, more connected communities. If your agency is ready to embrace the future of public safety, investing in an RTCC could be the key to taking your operations to the next level.

Ben Ernst is vice president of public safety, North America, for Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division.