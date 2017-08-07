AmeriCorps, P.A.A.R.I. partnership grant will place recovery coaches in Mass. PDs

Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative (P.A.A.R.I.) Press Release

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — John Rosenthal, co-founder and chairman, and Allie Hunter McDade, executive director of the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative (P.A.A.R.I.), are pleased to announce that P.A.A.R.I. will receive a three-year grant from the Massachusetts Service Alliance that will place 25 AmeriCorps members into service at law enforcement agencies throughout the commonwealth, assisting in police-led addiction recovery programs.

Through AmeriCorps, P.A.A.R.I. will place 20 part-time recovery coaches and five full-time program coordinators with police departments in Massachusetts, enabling those agencies to dramatically enhance their capacity to reach individuals in need and better support them as they work to access treatment and recovery programs and services. The program is set to launch in October 2017.

P.A.A.R.I. will receive a federal grant of $207,000 per year for three years to carry out this project. As per the grant guidelines, P.A.A.R.I. is also responsible for generating matching funds to cover project costs and welcomes the contributions of individuals and organizations that wish to support its efforts to help those working to overcome addiction.

