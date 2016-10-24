W.Va. police receive drug incinerator grant

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington Police Department was one of four West Virginia law enforcement agencies awarded a grant for a prescription drug incinerator.

The incinerator grants, awarded to four police departments by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and his Public Health Trust, represent a major boost to police agencies that struggle finding a place to dispose of the drugs turned in by their citizens.

Incinerators were also awarded to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Madison, West Virginia, Star City Police Department in Monongalia County and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

