NRA to provide grant funding for enhancements to LE training ranges

By Joanna Putman

Police1

FAIRFAX, Va. — The National Rifle Association announced the launch of its Law Enforcement Range Fund, a new initiative supporting the development and enhancement of law enforcement training ranges across the United States, according to a news release.

This matching grant program aims to assist city, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies in constructing new ranges or upgrading existing facilities for firearms training, according to the release.

“The NRA is committed to ‘Backing the Blue,’ and this is another example of the NRA fulfilling that commitment,” said Glen Hoyer, director of NRA’s Law Enforcement Division.

Priority will be given to projects that involve ranges used by multiple law enforcement agencies or those allowing civilian use for activities like concealed carry training under agency supervision, according to the release.

“NRA Range Services is excited to partner with the Law Enforcement Division to expand our efforts in supporting range development across the country,” said Liz Bush, managing director of NRA Community Engagement.

For more information NRA Law Enforcement Range Fund, click here.