Police Unity Tour Launches 2014 Bike Ride Supporting the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

On May 9th and 10th, hundreds of members of the Police Unity Tour—a group comprised of over 1,800 law enforcement officers and supporters, will launch their 2014 ride, biking hundreds of miles from points in East Hanover (NJ), Franklin Township, (NJ), Millville (NJ), West Trenton (NJ), Portsmouth (VA), Richmond (VA) and Philadelphia (PA) to Washington, DC.

The Police Unity Tour’s motto, “We Ride for Those Who Died” is one that each rider seriously embraces. Participants not only train hard for the 300 mile average ride, each rider raises more than $1,700 to raise awareness and financial support for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The Tour’s seven spokes will converge in Washington, DC on May 12th when they will ride into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial at approximately 2:30 pm to the cheers of thousands of family, friends, colleagues and supporters.

Along the routes, riders will stop at 13 Target® stores to further the group’s primary mission of raising awareness of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Target® is a generous sponsor of the Police Unity Tour and the overall law enforcement community.

Follow the riders’ progress and view a few photos from the spokes of the 2014 ride at www.facebook.com/nleomf and on twitter @nleomf.

What: Police Unity Tour Launch West Trenton (NJ) Spoke When: May 9, 2014 – 6:30 am Where: State Police Headquarters

1 River Road

West Trenton, NJ 08628

What: Police Unity Tour Launch Philadelphia (PA) Spoke When: May 9, 2014 – 9:00 am Where: Renaissance Philadelphia Airport Hotel

500 Stevens Drive

Philadelphia, PA

What: Police Unity Tour Launch East Hanover (NJ) Spoke When: May 9, 2014 – 10:00 am Where: Target®

130 State Route 10 West

East Hanover, NJ 07936 Who: Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

What: Police Unity Tour Launch Millville (NJ) Spoke When: May 10, 2014 – 7:00 am Where: Target®

2100 N 2nd St

Millville, NJ 08332

What: Police Unity Tour Launch Portsmouth (VA) Spoke When: May 10, 2014 – 7:00 am Where: Renaissance Portsmouth Hotel & Waterfront Conference Center

425 Water Street

Portsmouth, VA Who: John Shanks, Director of Law Enforcement Relations

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

What: Police Unity Tour Launch Richmond (VA) Spoke When: May 10, 2014 – 7:00 am Where: Doubletree Hotel Richmond-Midlothian

1021 Koger Center Blvd

Richmond, VA Who: Herbert Giobbi, Chief of Staff

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

What: Police Unity Tour Launch Franklin Township (NJ) Spoke When: May 10, 2014 – 7:30 am Where: Franklin Township Police Department

475 DeMott Lane

Somerset, NJ

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s National Police Week events and activities are supported, in part, by a generous contribution from Target®.