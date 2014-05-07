REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Police Unity Tour Launches 2014 Bike Ride Supporting the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

May 07, 2014 07:38 AM

On May 9th and 10th, hundreds of members of the Police Unity Tour—a group comprised of over 1,800 law enforcement officers and supporters, will launch their 2014 ride, biking hundreds of miles from points in East Hanover (NJ), Franklin Township, (NJ), Millville (NJ), West Trenton (NJ), Portsmouth (VA), Richmond (VA) and Philadelphia (PA) to Washington, DC.

The Police Unity Tour’s motto, “We Ride for Those Who Died” is one that each rider seriously embraces. Participants not only train hard for the 300 mile average ride, each rider raises more than $1,700 to raise awareness and financial support for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The Tour’s seven spokes will converge in Washington, DC on May 12th when they will ride into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial at approximately 2:30 pm to the cheers of thousands of family, friends, colleagues and supporters.

Along the routes, riders will stop at 13 Target® stores to further the group’s primary mission of raising awareness of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Target® is a generous sponsor of the Police Unity Tour and the overall law enforcement community.

Follow the riders’ progress and view a few photos from the spokes of the 2014 ride at www.facebook.com/nleomf and on twitter @nleomf.

What:

Police Unity Tour Launch West Trenton (NJ) Spoke

When:

May 9, 2014 – 6:30 am

Where:

State Police Headquarters
1 River Road
West Trenton, NJ 08628

What:

Police Unity Tour Launch Philadelphia (PA) Spoke

When:

May 9, 2014 – 9:00 am

Where:

Renaissance Philadelphia Airport Hotel
500 Stevens Drive
Philadelphia, PA

What:

Police Unity Tour Launch East Hanover (NJ) Spoke

When:

May 9, 2014 – 10:00 am

Where:

Target®
130 State Route 10 West
East Hanover, NJ 07936

Who:

Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO
National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

What:

Police Unity Tour Launch Millville (NJ) Spoke

When:

May 10, 2014 – 7:00 am

Where:

Target®
2100 N 2nd St
Millville, NJ 08332

What:

Police Unity Tour Launch Portsmouth (VA) Spoke

When:

May 10, 2014 – 7:00 am

Where:

Renaissance Portsmouth Hotel & Waterfront Conference Center
425 Water Street
Portsmouth, VA

Who:

John Shanks, Director of Law Enforcement Relations
National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

What:

Police Unity Tour Launch Richmond (VA) Spoke

When:

May 10, 2014 – 7:00 am

Where:

Doubletree Hotel Richmond-Midlothian
1021 Koger Center Blvd
Richmond, VA

Who:

Herbert Giobbi, Chief of Staff
National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

What:

Police Unity Tour Launch Franklin Township (NJ) Spoke

When:

May 10, 2014 – 7:30 am

Where:

Franklin Township Police Department
475 DeMott Lane
Somerset, NJ

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s National Police Week events and activities are supported, in part, by a generous contribution from Target®.

