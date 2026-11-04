Law enforcement and OCD: What’s the connection?

How does your agency measure up when it comes to wellness? Lexipol’s Wellness solutions help agencies deliver anonymous, 24/7 support, enhance peer support team readiness, and build a culture of wellness. Contact Lexipol at 844-312-9500 to learn more or request a demo .

By Amy Bock, LPCC-S

When most people think of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), they usually picture repetitive hand washing, flipping light switches, perfectly organized desks, or needing everything “just right.” While these symptoms and presentations certainly exist, they only represent a small part of what OCD can look like.

In law enforcement, OCD often presents very differently. In fact, many officers who struggle with OCD go years without recognizing it because their symptoms are easily mistaken for qualities that make them good police officers.

So, what’s the connection?

The answer isn’t that policing causes OCD. Rather, policing attracts people with certain personality traits, reinforces those traits throughout a career, and exposes officers to experiences that can strengthen the very thinking patterns that fuel OCD.

The profession selects for certain strengths

Successful police officers tend to possess characteristics that are highly respected and frequently reinforced throughout the course of their careers. This can include:



Attention to detail

Strong sense of responsibility

Conscientiousness

High standards

Risk awareness

Hypervigilance

Strong integrity

Commitment to doing things correctly

These are professional strengths. Individuals who notice details others may miss, take ownership of their decisions, and think through worst-case scenarios are very desirable to law enforcement agencies.

While OCD doesn’t create these qualities, it does intensify them — often to the point of significant distress. For example, an officer without OCD might think, “I want to make sure this report is accurate.” In contrast, an officer struggling with OCD may think, “If I don’t read this report six more times, I’ll miss something important, the case will fall apart, and it will be my fault.”

The behavior may look identical from the outside, but the motivation and the function of the behavior are entirely different.

Police work teaches catastrophes really do happen

One of the core features of OCD is the inability to tolerate uncertainty. Most people can reassure themselves that catastrophic events are unlikely to happen, but unfortunately, the nature of police work means officers receive daily reminders that the “unlikely catastrophes” can and do occur. Routine traffic stops can become dangerous; small mistakes can have serious consequences. People lie, children die, and officers get ambushed. A use of force incident, a child’s death, a suicide call, a fatal crash — these aren’t hypotheticals; they’re calls officers actually take. Tragic events occur without warning.

Because officers regularly witness these realities, or at the very least know they can happen at any time, officers with OCD receive constant reminders that tragic outcomes are possible. While the worst-case scenario is unlikely, a person with OCD can still become extremely distressed by the lack of certainty that the feared outcome will not occur. People with OCD frequently struggle to provide themselves with sufficient reassurance that they’re safe, made the right choice, aren’t in trouble, aren’t a bad person or officer, and so on, so they will seek out reassurance from others like a drug.

The difference between an OCD and non-OCD brain lies in how uncertainty is experienced.

An officer without OCD might think, “I handled that call according to my training. If the suspect files a complaint, I’ll deal with it.” In contrast, an officer with OCD might think, “I know I responded appropriately … but what if they file a complaint anyway? What if my supervisor sees something I missed? What if there’s an IA investigation? Could I be disciplined? Sued? Could I lose my job? What if that arrest goes viral and my career is ruined?”

The first officer can tolerate the uncertainty of “Maybe they’ll complain, and maybe they won’t.” The second officer experiences that uncertainty as intolerable. Their mind becomes convinced that certainty is necessary before it can relax. And, of course, certainty in these situations is never possible.

To reduce the anxiety, the officer may begin engaging in compulsions such as reassurance-seeking, repeatedly asking coworkers or supervisors whether they handled the call correctly. They may find themselves reviewing body camera footage multiple times, mentally replaying the encounter, or compulsively checking work email while off duty to see whether a complaint has been filed.

These behaviors may offer temporary relief, but they ultimately reinforce the OCD cycle by teaching the brain that uncertainty is dangerous and must be eliminated. In reality, no amount of checking or reassurance can provide the absolute certainty OCD demands.

When good police work becomes a compulsion

Perhaps the most challenging aspect of recognizing OCD in law enforcement is that many compulsions resemble excellent police work.

An officer who exhibits these behaviors may simply appear conscientious and responsible:



Reviewing a report repeatedly

Watching body camera footage over and over

Checking equipment multiple times

Mentally replaying a critical incident, sometimes for years, in search of a certainty that will never arrive

Repeatedly seeking reassurance from supervisors

The important question isn’t “What are they doing?” The better question is “Why are they doing it?” Healthy, professional behavior is guided by policy, training, and sound judgment, while compulsive behavior is guided by anxiety.

In the absence of OCD, an officer may check their weapon because department policy (and common sense) requires it. An officer with OCD checks it again … and again … and again — not because policy requires it, but because anxiety refuses to let them stop. “What if I missed something?” “Let me just check one more time.” “That didn’t feel quite right, let me do that again.”

The goal shifts from ensuring readiness to achieving certainty, a goal that OCD never actually allows someone to reach. We live in a world of uncertainties, but that uncertainty feels incredibly dangerous to an officer with OCD.

The burden of responsibility

Despite what’s shown in the movies, one of the most common OCD themes among law enforcement officers isn’t contamination or symmetry*; it’s responsibility. Many officers live with an ongoing belief that they must prevent tragedy whenever possible. OCD takes this healthy sense of duty and transforms it into inflated responsibility.

These thoughts may sound like:



“If I miss something, someone could die.”

“If I don’t catch every single detail, the case will be dismissed.”

“If I don’t review this call one more time, I’ll make the same mistake again.”

“If something bad happens later, it’ll be because I wasn’t careful enough.”

“Did I do the right thing?”

“Am I actually a bad cop?”

There’s never an excuse for carelessness or apathy, of course, but thoughts like these set a standard that is all but unattainable. When officers fall short of their own unreasonable standards, the result can be guilt or shame … or worse.

The “worse” part often comes in the form of lasting psychological distress that follows an act (or a failure to act) that violates a person’s sense of right and wrong. Moral injury is less about what happened and more about how the event made them see themselves. After such an event, officers may find themselves asking questions like, “Did I do the right thing?” or “Am I actually a bad cop?”

For most people, these questions eventually settle, even without a clean answer. For an officer with OCD, moral injury can become fuel: the mind treats the unresolved guilt as a problem to be solved through review, and keeps replaying the incident in search of certainty that it will never find.

The obsession isn’t just about avoiding mistakes, but also about believing they are personally responsible for preventing every possible bad outcome — even though this is not the legal expectation. After all, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the government has no affirmative duty under the Constitution to protect individual citizens from crime or other harm. (See Castle Rock v. Gonzales (2005) and DeShaney v. Winnebago County. (1989).)

Hypervigilance vs. OCD

Law enforcement requires officers to remain alert to danger. While on shift, hypervigilance and situational awareness serve a real protective function, keeping officers’ heads on a swivel and scanning for threats before those threats become truly dangerous.

But here’s the problem: Hypervigilance doesn’t clock out at the end of a shift. Many in law enforcement carry that same heightened awareness off-duty with them. They sit with their backs to the wall at dinner, they struggle to relax at home, they lie awake listening to the house creak. This, at least in part, is why hypervigilance carries so much negative freight in policing: Prolonged, unrelenting activation grates on the nervous system and multiplies burnout, sleep problems, and strain on relationships, even when OCD isn’t a factor.

OCD can build on top of that already-overtaxed system. Hypervigilance says, “Watch for danger.” OCD says, “Are you alert enough?” “Should you look again?” “What if you miss something? If you do and something terrible happens, it will be all your fault.”

Hypervigilance prompts officers to scan their environment while OCD urges them to scan their own thoughts, memories, and decisions. Instead of asking whether danger exists, the mind becomes consumed with whether it has overlooked something. The message morphs from “danger exists” to “If I don’t see it, this just means that I missed something.” For an officer with OCD, the brain functions like a smoke detector that’s too sensitive — it senses danger in innocuous situations and the nervous system responds as if the threat is real.

The challenges of exposure therapy

Exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy, the gold-standard treatment for OCD, teaches people to tolerate uncertainty without engaging in compulsions. For police officers, this can initially feel uncomfortable or even irresponsible.

Law enforcement training stresses preparation, vigilance, and minimizing risk. ERP is not about becoming careless; it is about learning the difference between professional safety behaviors and anxiety-driven rituals.

Professional behaviors include:



Following policy

Conducting required equipment checks

Writing thorough reports

Maintaining officer safety

Compulsions include:



One more check

One more review

One more reassurance

One more mental replay

Waiting until the anxiety finally goes away

The objective of treatment isn’t to reduce professionalism; it’s to reduce the impossible demand for complete certainty.

In practice, ERP might look like an officer writing a report, submitting it after one careful review, and then sitting with the discomfort of not reading it a sixth or seventh time — even while part of their mind insists something might have been missed. Over time, this conditions the brain to understand that uncertainty is tolerable, not dangerous.

For many officers, the biggest obstacle to treatment isn’t the discomfort of ERP itself, but the fear of what seeking help might cost them. Concerns about a fitness-for-duty evaluation, being placed on light duty, losing access to a weapon, or being seen as unfit by peers or supervisors can keep many officers from ever walking into a therapist’s office. These fears are based on real career consequences officers have seen happen to colleagues. This makes the choice to pursue treatment an act of courage, not weakness.

Working with a clinician who understands police culture matters as much as the treatment approach itself. A therapist who is familiar with the demands of the badge can distinguish genuine safety practices from OCD-driven rituals, and can help an officer trust that treatment is designed to make them more effective on the job, not less capable of doing it.

The LE-OCD connection

While law enforcement doesn’t necessarily cause OCD, it creates an environment where many OCD symptoms can hide in plain sight because they resemble the kind of dedication, professionalism, and attention to detail many expect from officers and deputies. The nature of law enforcement careers can also feed the maladaptive patterns associated with OCD.

Left unaddressed, this cycle rarely stays contained to the job. Officers may find the same compulsions that once felt like diligence begin to erode their sleep, their patience at home, and eventually their sense of whether they can still function in the job. Some leave the profession altogether, not because they lack the skill or commitment to police well, but because the search for certainty has become exhausting.

Department culture plays a real role here, too. In an environment that prizes toughness and control, symptoms that look like thoroughness often go unquestioned (or are even praised) long after they’ve become a burden to the officer carrying them. Peer support teams and supervisors who understand this distinction can be the difference between an officer suffering in silence and one who gets help early, before the cost to their career and well-being becomes too great.

The distinguishing question isn’t whether an officer is careful. Rather, it’s whether they feel unable to stop being overly careful because anxiety convinces them catastrophe is just one missed detail away. Recognizing that difference is essential, and it’s not because officers should become less vigilant, but because no one can perform at their best when they’re stuck in an endless search for certainty.

None of this means an officer is broken, weak, or unfit to serve. It means the same mind that makes them exceptional at the job may need support to keep functioning well both on and off duty.

Healthy policing requires good judgment while OCD demands perfect certainty. One is achievable, and the other never is.

* Contamination OCD involves intrusive fears of germs, illness, or spreading harm to others, often driving excessive cleaning or avoidance. Symmetry (or “just right”) OCD involves a compulsion to make things feel even, exact, or complete. Both are distinct from the responsibility theme discussed here.

About the author

Amy Bock, LPCC-S, is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor and Certified First Responder Counselor. She provides individual counseling for first responders and works with local police and fire departments by providing wellness programs, training, peer support team collaboration and critical incident response. She has been endorsed as a vetted and approved wellness provider by the National FOP and the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance.