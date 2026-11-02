When a license plate search becomes a tracking search

A federal court in Oklahoma ruled a deputy’s warrantless search of a month of license plate reader data violated the Fourth Amendment. The decision, United States v. Kyle, separates routine ALPR use from wholesale tracking of a person’s movements. The court also found the deputy unlawfully extended a traffic stop to wait for a K-9. Police administrators should review ALPR search limits, warrant practices and audit procedures.

UNITED STATES v. KYLE, 2026 WL 2958728 (N.D. Okla. 2026)

Automated license plate readers (ALPRs) have become one of law enforcement’s most valuable investigative tools.

ALPR cameras record license plates, times and locations as vehicles travel along public roadways. Courts have generally held that observing and recording license plates visible to the public does not violate the Fourth Amendment. But what happens when thousands of cameras are connected to databases that allow officers to reconstruct a person’s movements over weeks or months?

A federal judge in Oklahoma recently addressed that question in United States v. Kyle, a trial court decision that may signal a significant change in how courts evaluate historical ALPR searches.

Tulsa County Deputy Freddie Alaniz was conducting highway interdiction when he noticed a rental Mazda with California license plates. Before observing anything particularly suspicious, Alaniz queried a Flock Safety database and another ALPR database. The systems provided access to historical vehicle location data collected across multiple states. In all, the search produced more than 50 records spanning approximately 30 days, allowing Alaniz to examine the Mazda’s interstate travel patterns. As he continued to follow the vehicle, Alaniz observed the driver following another vehicle too closely and conducted a traffic stop under Oklahoma state law.

After issuing a warning for the tailgating infraction, Alaniz asked the driver, Malisa Kyle, for consent to search the Mazda. She refused. Rather than allowing Kyle to leave, he detained her to wait for a narcotics-detection canine. During the subsequent detention, Kyle disclosed that there was marijuana inside the vehicle. The investigation ultimately uncovered a substantial quantity of methamphetamine.

Kyle moved to suppress the evidence, arguing both the extended traffic detention and the earlier ALPR search violated the Fourth Amendment. The federal judge agreed on both grounds.

The court concluded that obtaining more than 50 location records spanning an entire month intruded upon Kyle’s reasonable expectation of privacy in the whole of her physical movements.

First, the judge concluded that Alaniz unlawfully prolonged the traffic stop under Rodriguez v. United States (575 U.S. 348 (2015)). Once the tasks associated with the traffic violation were completed, Alaniz needed independent reasonable suspicion to continue detaining Kyle for a canine sniff. The government pointed to several familiar interdiction factors, including Kyle’s rental vehicle, nervousness, cigarette smoking and unusual travel plans. The court concluded these circumstances, considered together, did not sufficiently distinguish Kyle from innocent travelers. Importantly, Kyle’s admission about marijuana came only after Alaniz had already told her she was being detained. Information acquired after a detention begins cannot retroactively justify the decision to extend it.

But the more significant holding concerned the ALPR search itself.

The judge acknowledged neither the Supreme Court nor the Circuit Court of Appeals has specifically held that querying an ALPR database constitutes a Fourth Amendment search. Nevertheless, relying on Carpenter v. United States (585 U.S. 296 (2018)) and the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Chatrie v. United States, the court distinguished an individual observation of a vehicle from the retrospective reconstruction of its movements over an extended period.

The court concluded that obtaining more than 50 location records spanning an entire month intruded upon Kyle’s reasonable expectation of privacy in the whole of her physical movements. Because Alaniz conducted the search without a warrant or probable cause, the court found a separate Fourth Amendment violation and suppressed the evidence.

An important limitation deserves emphasis. Kyle does not establish that every historical ALPR database search requires a warrant, or that police can’t conduct ordinary ALPR inquiries. Nor does it establish that every historical database search requires a warrant. The court’s concern was the scale of the information obtained: an entire month of historical records, numerous sightings, extensive geographic coverage and the ability to reconstruct a vehicle’s movements through a single database search.

Also, Kyle is only a federal district court decision. It is not binding on the 10th Circuit or other courts. Nevertheless, the constitutional questions surrounding ALPR technology are attracting increasing attention.

On Sept. 29, the 7th Circuit heard arguments in Scholl v. Illinois State Police (No. 25-1847), a case challenging the systematic collection and retention of license plate information itself. Unlike Kyle, which concerns an officer’s historical database query, Scholl raises the question of whether the government’s collection and storage of extensive vehicle location information may itself constitute a Fourth Amendment search. The district court dismissed the constitutional claim, and the appellate court has not yet ruled.

Meanwhile, Congress has entered the controversy. On Oct. 1, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) introduced in the House H.R. 10691, the Ban Flock Act, which would generally prohibit federal agencies from using ALPR systems without specific statutory authorization and restrict federal funding to state and local governments that use the technology. A companion bill was introduced the next day in the Senate by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). The proposals reflect growing legislative concern about electronic surveillance, but they remain only proposed legislation. They are not current law, and their introduction does not establish any new constitutional restriction on ALPR use.

Agencies should distinguish routine plate recognition from extensive historical tracking.

Perhaps the most immediate warning for police administrators comes from an entirely different direction. On Sept. 30, former Lufkin, Texas police officer Zachary Anthony Klein pleaded guilty to 100 counts of misuse of official information and was sentenced to five years in prison. The investigation began with concerns about his use of Flock cameras and uncovered extensive unauthorized searches involving his former girlfriend, her relatives and other acquaintances. The investigation reportedly identified more than 25,000 instances of database misuse. The department identified suspicious activity through an internal audit and referred the matter for criminal investigation.

That case should concern every police administrator who manages an ALPR program. Having an audit trail is of little value if nobody is examining it. Agencies should require individual user credentials, legitimate investigative purposes for database searches and meaningful supervisory review. Searches should be traceable to actual investigations, and unusual patterns of access should prompt immediate scrutiny. An officer repeatedly searching for the same private citizen without an identifiable law enforcement purpose should not go unnoticed.

For officers, Kyle reinforces an increasingly important distinction: Capturing a license plate visible on a public roadway is not necessarily the constitutional equivalent of searching a database that reveals weeks of a person’s travels. The fact that each individual observation occurred in public may not resolve whether aggregating those observations reveals information protected by the Fourth Amendment.

The practical lesson extends beyond the courtroom. ALPR technology has substantial investigative value, and nothing in Kyle establishes a nationwide prohibition on its use. But agencies should distinguish routine plate recognition from extensive historical tracking, establish clear limitations on database access, consult prosecutors when contemplating broad historical searches, and seriously consider requiring warrants for investigations that reconstruct substantial periods of a person’s movements.

Just as importantly, departments must actively supervise how officers use these systems. Courts may ultimately determine the constitutional boundaries of historical ALPR searches, and legislatures may impose additional restrictions. But preventing employees from misusing sensitive law enforcement information is a responsibility police administrators already have.

The future of ALPR technology may depend as much on responsible agency policies, meaningful supervision and public confidence as it does on the next appellate decision.

Read more from Ken Wallentine.