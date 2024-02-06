Homes for Heroes Foundation’s $262k grant impact in 2023 echoes nationwide gratitude

PRESS RELEASE

MINNEAPOLIS — Homes for Heroes Foundation, the charitable arm of Homes for Heroes, Inc., the largest nationwide network of real estate and mortgage professionals who have helped over 65,000 American heroes buy, sell or refinance a home and save over $127 million, has announced its philanthropic activity in 2023 totaled $262K in charitable grants, and supported 6,514 heroes that bought or sold a home, and $15.8M in Hero Rewards Savings given to heroes across the nation.

Giving back to heroes is the heart of our mission and providing grants to the organizations that are recognized by our affiliates is very important,” said Rebecca Martin, chief operating officer of Homes for Heroes. “It brings me immense pride to witness the progress and altruism of our Foundation. In 2024, we will continue to make meaningful contributions in the communities where our affiliates live and work.”

Every dollar earned by affiliates includes a donation to Homes for Heroes Circle of Giving to help heroes in need. Homes for Heroes is responsible for all Foundation expenses, additionally it donates a portion of its earnings to the Homes for Heroes Foundation.

“Our appreciation goes out to the committed real estate and mortgage affiliates who assist us in meeting the needs of hero-focused organizations throughout the country,” said Homes for Heroes Foundation Director Jay Flynn. “The grants we funded in 2023 demonstrated that needs were great all over the country. We extend our congratulations to all the recipients and anticipate receiving more grant applications in 2024.”

The list below showcases several grants that were distributed by the Homes for Heroes Foundation in 2023.

Firefighters for Healing Receives $100,000 from the Homes for Heroes Foundation for Transitional Healing Center

January 2023

The new Firefighters for Healing Transitional Healing Center was an addition to the Level 1 trauma burn center at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The new Transitional Healing Center supports burn patients and the families of first responders burned in the line of duty, making it a unique facility available to first responders in the United States.

Georgia Police K9 Foundation $10,000 Grant

January 2023

The grant funded assistance and training for K9 agencies, handlers, and dogs throughout Georgia. The organization also ensures that they are adequately equipped and supported even into retirement.

Firefighter Cancer Support Network $25,000 Grant

April 2023

Firefighter Cancer Support Network is dedicated to providing support to firefighters and their families.

Borderland 100 Club $10,000 Grant

June 2023

Borderland 100 Club is dedicated to providing support to the law enforcement community and their families in El Paso County, Texas, to assist in their mission to support our officers.

Clackamas County Peace Officers Benevolent Foundation $10,000 Grant

July 2023

The Clackamas County Peace Officers Benevolent Foundation is dedicated to the Clackamas County law enforcement community by providing encouragement, information, companionship, support, assistance and aid to help them and their families during times of personal or family crises; especially when injured or killed in the line of duty.

Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association Benevolent Fund Receives $10,000 Grant

August 2023

The Wichita Falls Firefighters Benevolent Fund is committed to providing support to their member firefighters and their families when tough times hit.

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation $25,000 Grant

November 2023

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation mission is to honor America’s fallen fire heroes.

About Homes for Heroes Foundation

The Homes for Heroes Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that provides grants to support the philanthropic activities that assist heroes and their causes throughout the United States. Since 2009, the Homes for Heroes Foundation has invested more than $1.5 million in hero-focused organizations. The Foundation is committed to supporting heroes. Learn more about Homes for Heroes Foundation at https://www.homesforheroes.com/foundation/.

About Homes for Heroes, Inc.

Homes for Heroes, Inc. is the largest nationwide network of affiliate real estate, mortgage, and local business specialists; committed to providing easy ways for heroes to save on a home. Shortly after 9/11, Homes for Heroes, Inc. was established to give back to firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, military (active, reserves & veterans), healthcare professionals and teachers for all they do. Since 2009, Homes for Heroes, Inc., has helped over 65,000 heroes save over $127 million on their real estate transactions, sold over $14 billion in real estate to heroes, actively partnered with 4,300 like-minded real estate and mortgage professionals who’ve joined in the mission, and donated over $100 million to heroes in need through the Homes for Heroes Foundation. Learn more about Homes for Heroes at https://www.homesforheroes.com.