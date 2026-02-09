REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Man fires shots at N.J. officers before fatal OIS

Video shows the man walking on a sidewalk; as a group of Jersey City Police officers got out of a vehicle and identified themselves, the man immediately fired shots at them

February 09, 2026 10:01 AM

By Chris Sheldon
nj.com

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A man who was fatally shot by a Jersey City police officer last year was identified Friday by investigators.

Teshawn Rogers, 27, of Jersey City, was shot and killed by the officer, identified Friday as Jersey City Police Officer Lance Jackson, on Oct. 21, according to a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

The incident involved officers from the department’s street crimes unit, a group that consists of plainclothes officers that utilizes unmarked vehicles, the office said.

Officers from the unit encountered Rogers in the area of Bergen and Virginia avenues shortly after 1 a.m. , investigators said. He was walking northbound on Bergen Avenue and two officers in an unmarked vehicle pulled to the side of the road ahead of him.

Rogers immediately discharged a gun and ran south, the office said. The officers in the first vehicle did not discharge their weapons.

A separate police vehicle with additional unit members pulled to the side of the road as Rogers was running south and Jackson got out on the passenger side of that vehicle and fired his gun multiple times, striking Rogers.

Surveillance footage released by the office shows a gun falling from Rogers’ body as he was running and about one second before he is shot by Jackson. The officers later located the gun behind a fence.

The video, which also includes body-worn camera footage from the officers, was released by the office on Friday as well and can be seen here. (Warning: The videos may be disturbing to some viewers as they include footage of a fatal shooting and includes graphic language).

Emergency medical aid was provided to Rogers before he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 1:44 a.m.

The shooting is still under investigation by the office, which handles incidents where a person dies during an encounter with police.

The findings will be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officers involved in the incident.

