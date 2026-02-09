REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Man suspected of harboring 15-year-old runaway in home points gun at Tenn. officers before fatal OIS

Knoxville officers responded to the home after receiving a tip that the missing teen was inside; when they entered, the suspect pointed a gun at them and the juvenile attacked them with a knife

February 09, 2026 11:52 AM • 
Joanna Putman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department released body-camera footage from an officer-involved shooting at an apartment that resulted in the death of a 46-year-old man during the recovery of a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to the release, Special Crimes detectives were attempting to locate the girl, who had been reported missing and endangered. An Endangered Child Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Jan. 27.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

Officers approached the apartment around 10:25 a.m. on Jan. 28, acting on credible information that the girl was inside with a man who was not related to her. Warrants had been issued for Melendez on charges of harboring a runaway, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and theft of a firearm.

Police entered the apartment with the consent of the resident. Inside, officers found the man and the girl in a small bedroom. According to KPD, Melendez retrieved a handgun and pointed it at officers. Two members of the Special Operations Squad fired in response. The man was struck multiple times and died at the scene.

Moments after the shooting, the juvenile allegedly struck an officer in the head with a large knife. That officer, who was wearing a helmet, was not injured. The girl was safely taken into custody, evaluated at UT Medical Center and charged with assault.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, while the KPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal review. Two officers were placed on routine administrative leave.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-02-09 095237.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man fires shots at N.J. officers before fatal OIS
Video shows the man walking on a sidewalk; as a group of Jersey City Police officers got out of a vehicle and identified themselves, the man immediately fired shots at them
February 09, 2026 10:01 AM
12-10-24-2.jpg
SHOT Show
The 100-year pivot: How a century of heritage is fueling the future of training
At SHOT Show 2026, InVeris celebrated its 100-year heritage with the strategic spinoff of Caswell Live Fire and a new era of training solutions
February 09, 2026 05:14 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Enrique Delgado Garcia
Investigations
4 Mass. State Police academy staff indicted in recruit’s 2024 death
A supervisor and three instructors were charged with involuntary manslaughter tied to physical tactics instruction preceding the death of Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia
February 09, 2026 05:41 PM
Screenshot 2026-02-09 181508.png
Officer Safety
‘This is your unlucky day’: Suspect stabs Ohio deputy in back during fire response
A judge set bond at $125,000 for the suspect accused of stabbing the Butler County deputy during traffic control at a vehicle fire
February 09, 2026 06:18 PM
Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com