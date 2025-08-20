Jen Moss is a retired police lieutenant with over 21 years of experience in law enforcement, having served in patrol, investigations, emergency management, training and professional standards. She is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police (Class 76) and holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration with an emphasis in criminal justice, as well as a master’s in public administration — both from the University of Arizona. Jen is a marketing campaign manager with Lexipol and the proud wife of a fire captain.