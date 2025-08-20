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Jen Moss

Jen Moss is a retired police lieutenant with over 21 years of experience in law enforcement, having served in patrol, investigations, emergency management, training and professional standards. She is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police (Class 76) and holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration with an emphasis in criminal justice, as well as a master’s in public administration — both from the University of Arizona. Jen is a marketing campaign manager with Lexipol and the proud wife of a fire captain.

LATEST ARTICLES
Do not cross
Fitness & Health
What death teaches those who serve and how it can teach us to live better
We can make our own lives more meaningful by caring for our bodies and spirits, and by finding the courage to say “yes” to the life we want
August 20, 2025 01:49 PM
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Jen Moss
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Women in Law Enforcement
Police culture and women in law enforcement
As agencies work to increase the number of women in law enforcement, more attention must be paid to cultural behaviors that hold women back
July 11, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
Jen Moss