Mich. K-9 awarded health insurance grant

By Barb Pert Templeton

For The Voice

ARMADA, Mich. — Atos, a 3-year-old German shepherd in the Armada Police Department’s K-9 Unit, recently won a roughly $500 health insurance grant.

Nobody wants to see law enforcement officers injured in the line of duty, and that includes the four-legged kind, too.

Fortunately for Atos, a 3-year-old German shepherd police dog serving the Armada Police Department, a roughly $500 health insurance grant he recently received means that if the canine should get hurt on the job, he’ll be covered.

Trained and certified in narcotics detection and tracking, Atos works alongside his handler, part-time officer Dominic Vicari, of Clarkston.

