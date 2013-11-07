Police K-9s in Maine to receive protective vests

By Duke Harrington

keepmecurrent.com

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The newest member of the South Portland Police Department is getting some special equipment to go along with his graduation from training last week.

Trigger, a member of the city’s K-9 patrol, is one of 16 police dogs in Maine slated to get a bullet- and stab-resistant protective vest, thanks to a $15,000 grant from the Petco Foundation.

Using money raised at 1,200 Petco stores nationwide, including in South Portland, the Petco Foundation has given approximately $15 million each year to animal causes since its founding in 1999, including $100 million dedicated to the care of companion animals.

