Steelers QB gives grant to Ohio cops

By Police1 Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced Thursday that his foundation will be distributing a grant to police in Ohio.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation invited police and fire departments nationwide to submit proposals detailing their needs, and the Norwood Police Department will use it to purchase equipment for its formerly defunct K-9 unit, including training for handlers.

“The Norwood Police Department is proud and grateful to receive the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation Grant,” police said in the release. “This grant will allow the Norwood Police Department to re-institute its K-9 program. If not for the generosity of the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, this would not have been possible. Mr. Roethlisberger has repeatedly shown his commitment to law enforcement and we couldn’t be more appreciative.”

This will be the fifth season the Foundation distributed grants to K-9 programs, according to a press release.

“We’re very fortunate to be in the position that we are able to help these K-9 units,” Roethlisberger said. “The work that is performed by the dogs and their handlers as well as the bond that is formed is incredible. We’re just thrilled to do our small part.”

